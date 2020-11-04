Enterprise Information Archiving Market by Type (Content Types (Email, Database, Social Media, Instant Messaging, and Web) and Services (Consulting and System Integration))- Global Forecast to 2025

The Enterprise Information Archiving Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Enterprise Information Archiving Market with Forecasts 2025.

The Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market size to grow from USD 5.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 10.8 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during 2020–2025. This report spread across 147 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 110 Tables and 39 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Enterprise Information Archiving Market:

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

HPE (US)

IBM (US)

Dell (US)

Veritas (US)

Barracuda (US)

Proofpoint (US)

Smarsh (US)

Mimecast (UK)

ZL Technologies (US)

Global Relay (Canada)

Micro Focus (UK)

OpenText (Canada)

Solix (US)

Archive360(US)

Everteam (France)

Pagefreezer (Canada)

Jatheon (Canada)

Unified Global Archiving (US)

By type, the enterprise information archiving market is sub segmented into content type and services. The content type segment is further segmented into email, database, social media, instant messaging, web, mobile communication, file and Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS). Among content types, the email segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as enterprises are use emails as the most common communication channel within and outside the enterprises.

By vertical, the enterprise information archiving market is segmented into government and defense,education,Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI),transportation and logistics,healthcare and pharmaceutical,manufacturing,media and entertainment, retail, and others (IT and telecommunications, legal, and construction).

The enterprise information archiving market by region covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East amd Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largets market size of the enterprise information archiving market. The region has been the most forward region in adopting enterprise information archiving solutions.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier I: 18%, Tier II: 44%, and Tier III: 38%

By Designation: C-Level Executives: 32%, Directors: 36%, and Others: 32%

By Region: North America: 38%, Europe: 26%, APAC: 18%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America: 8%

Competitive Landscape of Enterprise Information Archiving Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

