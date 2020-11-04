German politicians accuse Trump of attacking democracy

Berlin (AP) – President Donald Trump’s reaction to the tight interim result of the US election sparks outrage in Germany. Coalition and opposition politicians accuse Trump of attacking democracy.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) on Wednesday described the unclear situation of the ZDF as “very explosive” and referred to a “battle for the legitimacy of the result”. The AfD has refrained from harshly criticizing Trump.

Before all the votes were counted, Trump declared himself the winner and announced that he wanted the U.S. Supreme Court to stop another tally. The federal government as a whole declined to comment on Wednesday’s still missing final result of the election. “As long as this is the case, the federal government is monitoring everything carefully, but it does not comment on the state of affairs,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

In contrast, harsh criticism of Trump has come from the SPD, the left, the Greens and the FDP. “A candidate, even if he is the incumbent president who asks that postal votes not be counted, is acting in an undemocratic manner,” said SPD leader Saskia Esken of the “Rheinische Post”. Left-wing leader Bernd Riexinger spoke of a “renewed attack on democracy”, European green politician Reinhard Bütikofer even spoke of an “unprecedented attack”. There has been nothing like this since the founding of the United States over 230 years ago.

FDP leader Christian Lindner predicted a “dramatic conflict situation” on ZDF. This could have unforeseeable consequences for the United States, but also for the rest of the world. “Of course, a situation arises where the United States cannot act internationally at all. They are only concerned with themselves. “

The German government’s transatlantic coordinator, Peter Beyer, even fears that a prolonged hang-out could lead to violent riots. “If it is necessary to wait for a final decision on the winner of the elections, it is to be feared that there will be clashes between the two camps in the street,” said the CDU politician of the dpa. But he added: “I consider the scenario of a civil war to be completely overdone.”

The AfD was the only party represented in the Bundestag to react cautiously to Trump’s declaration of untimely victory. “This is perhaps more due to the excitement of the elections,” said party leader Jörg Meuthen of the German news agency in Berlin. So there is no need to worry about how democracy works in the United States.

In Germany, many hoped for a clear majority in Biden. In pre-election polls, a large majority wanted the Democratic Party’s challenger to be President of the United States, with only one in ten for Trump.

The German-American relationship has fallen to a low point under the 74-year-old. For four years he saw Germany first and foremost as an adversary rather than an ally and even pressured her with sanctions. A re-election would catch the federal government cold, says CDU foreign politician Norbert Röttgen.

“We are not prepared for this,” said the chairman of the Bundestag’s foreign affairs committee in the ARD. If Trump remained president for another four years, there would be an increase in everything that was experienced in the first term. “It makes a difference whether you surprisingly doubt NATO for four years or if it happens for eight years.”

Beyer stressed, however, that Germany should strive to cooperate constructively with the United States, even if Trump wins the election. “It would be downright irresponsible if we defiantly pouted when Trump wins,” he said.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) had announced ahead of the election that he wanted to approach the United States with proposals for a new start in transatlantic relations whatever the outcome. He spoke of a “New Deal”.