iPhone 12: MagSafe charger goes through approval process at Anatel

The Apple MagSafe charger was recently spotted under Anatel’s approval, which may indicate that the launch of the iPhone 12 line in Brazil is very close to happening, since it is the second accessory linked to the new one. high end to go. National Telecommunications Agency.

Launched with the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, the accessory is an alternative to the charging socket removed by the Cupertino giant from the packaging of new models. However, unlike the old equipment, MagSafe is a wireless option, bringing even more technology to users of the new generation of iPhone.

The main differential of the product is the magnetic connection to the iPhone, which makes it so reliable that it has already become an attraction for those who can invest in the accessory. It has 15W fast charging, which is little compared to wireless chargers for Android, but promises to meet the expectations of Apple customers, as iPhones have less battery capacity than major competitors, so time charging ends up being even smaller.

In the record found at Anatel, MagSafe is identified by the model code A2140, allowing users to create even more expectations regarding the arrival of the accessory and the iPhone 12 range in Brazil, which took more than time than expected, taking into account previous years.

Even without a photo, there is no doubt that this version of MagSafe is the one focused on iPhones, as described in the “Inductive Charger for Cell Phone” documentation, since there is also a model for Apple Watch.

So, dear reader, has this news raised your expectations regarding the launch of iPhones? Tell us in the comments!