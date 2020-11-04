JK Simmons is the star of the new ultra complex Portuguese television series

It is at TVCine Action that we will have the opportunity to see JK Simmons in the “Counterpart” series, which promises to be an intriguing joy for fans of stories from parallel worlds. Which means that, here, there is the beautiful confusion of having JK Simmons as the protagonist in double dose.

There are those who have a meteoric rise and then there are special people, who spend several to show their talent, waiting for an opportunity to stand out. And when that moment comes, they give us something unforgettable. JK Simmons is one of those cases.

Now 65, the actor has spent years in the theater and was already 40 when he got his first film role. It took another two decades for the Academy to recognize him with “Whiplash”, starting in 2014, where he played the role of a demanding professor at the conservatory of music, on the verge of abuse. Obsessed, irascible and ruthless, Simmons yells and yells with his student until he begins to tame the drums, already with bloody hands with so much effort. With top-level competition, with names like Robert Duvall, Ethan Hawke, Mark Ruffalo and Edward Norton, the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor was even for Simmons.

“Whiplash” won him an Oscar.

It is ungrateful but secondary is the term that has accompanied most of the career of the actor. It wasn’t always a bad sign. Many readers will remember “A Matter of Honor,” a classic that made movie history with Jack Nicholson’s famous court talk with a young Tom Cruise. “I want the truth!” – “You can’t handle the truth”. Well, before the movie there was the Broadway play.

Jonathan Kimble Simmons was one of the best-placed names for the role of Colonel, but at the last minute he lost what was the role of a lifetime for Ron Perlman. “It was devastating,” he recalled two years ago in an interview with “The Guardian”. Disillusioned, he takes on the role of Captain Hook in a competing production, from the story of Peter Pan. It is in this room that he meets the wife Michelle Schumacher, to whom he has been married since 1996 and who gave him two children, Joe and Olivia.

“This devastating thing led me to the best thing in my life, my family.” The role of colonel was perfect for him “but if the right thing had happened, he would never have had children”.

Interestingly, life on stage happened by accident. At 15, he was one of the athletes at his high school in Michigan. He dreamed of a future in football but a knee injury prevented him from going out. It was a time when school life was divided into groups. Far from athletes, Simmons radically changed his life and joined the hippies.

“At first I even resisted, but then it made sense, the Vietnam War, the civil rights movement was going on, and on top of that there were some really cute girls who were hippies.

When he went to college, he studied music at the University of Montana, but ended up joining the theater group. He graduated in 1978 without knowing how to play an instrument well. His career would be as an actor, although it took him a long time to get there. And yes, this is another one of those instances where you had a weird job before you could make a living just playing games. In his case, he even had to walk half-naked, dressed in a tutu and balloons, chanting telegrams from door to door.

Between 1986 and 1994, he remained mainly in the theater, with sporadic appearances in television projects. He was in his forties when, in 1994, he started making films. He does stand out in the “Oz” series but on the big screen it is more common to see him in supporting roles and bossy characters, often with a mean face. One such example was J. Jonah Jameson, the boss of Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies.

Recognition is emerging with the general public but it is already worth some admirers, including directors like Jason Reitman, who is keen to count on Simmons in almost all the films he makes. Between the two, he lent his voice to a series of video games, animated series like “The Simpsons”, “American Dad” and “Bojack Horseman”. She has also been the voice of M&M yellow in advertising in the United States for more than two decades.

Oscar for “Whiplash” changed his career forever. It took a while, but now he has the luxury of receiving calls and refusing papers. We are far from the time when he was outdated or had to fight like few others to get into films. With “Juno”, for example, it was one of those cases where he liked the script so much that he accepted the role offered to him. He became the father of Juno (Ellen Page).

Last year, the actor told the “Independent” newspaper that this new phase of his career also allowed him to focus on more important things, such as spending time with his family. The series that allows us to see him doubling was already one of those cases, in which he also agreed to think about the enjoyment he would take from the paper.

In “Counterpart”, JK Simmons takes on the role of a United Nations official who discovers that the agency he works for hides a portal to a parallel dimension. As it could not be otherwise, in this other universe there is a duplicate of yours who is an undercover spy.

The same Simmons, two roles and all in a thriller and sci-fi environment in which it is easy to play with viewers’ expectations. Still, the show’s most avid fans guarantee that, from the actor’s gaze, they can often see which of the two lookalikes is playing. It’s a sign of respect for his quality and subtlety as an actor.

“Counterpart” has a total of two seasons. The premiere between us is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, from 10:10 p.m., on TVCine Action.

Until then, click through the gallery to see 17 more series that will premiere or return during this November.