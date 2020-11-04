Pipe Coatings Market by Type (Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings, Bituminous Coatings), Surface- Global Forecast to 2025

The Pipe Coatings Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Pipe Coatings Market with Forecasts 2025.

The market size for pipe coatings is projected to reach from US& 6.9 Billion in 2020 to US$ 8.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025 This report spread across 187 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 138 Tables and 56 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Pipe Coatings Market:

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Shawcor Ltd. (Canada)

Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US)

Arkema (France)

Wasco Energy Group of Companies (Malaysia)

3M Company (US)

Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc (Canada)

Seal For Life (Netherlands)

Fusion Bonded Epoxy (FBE) coating is the fastest-growing type of pipe coating. This is due to its high adherence to steel pipes and the fact these are resistant to chemical and physical stress. These coatings are widely used in various industries as they also help to improve the flow efficiency of the contents in the pipes.

Based on form, the pipe coatings market has been segmented into two types –powder coatings and liquid coatings. The powder coatings form is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing form in the pipe coatings market during the forecast period. These are used more commonly as they are environment-friendly. Furthermore, the use of powder coatings is more cost-effective compared to liquid coating and guarantees less wastage of the coating during application on the pipelines.

Based on the surface, the pipe coatings market can be divided into two major types – external surface and an internal surface. The external surface is projected to be the fastest-growing surface for the pipe coatings market during the forecast period. This is because external coating protects the pipelines from corrosion caused by soil and other materials contained in the backfill. The external corrosion protection is a must for the lifetime and reduced operation cost of a pipeline.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1: 55%, Tier 2:30%, and Tier 3: 15%

By Designation- C Level: 21%, Director level: 23%, Others: 56%

By Designation – North America: 45%,Europe: 27%, APAC: 15%, South America: 7%, Middle East & Africa: 6%

Competitive Landscape of Pipe Coatings Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Expansion

3.2 Acquisition

3.3 Partnership/Agreement/Collaboration

3.4 New Product Launch

