Sports

Corona case near Zwickau: match against Türkgücü |

rej November 4, 2020

Zwickau (dpa / lby) – Hours before the catch-up match against Türkgücü Munich, third division football club FSV Zwickau informed their functional team of a positive case of Corona. The infected person, free of complaints and symptoms, and two other contact persons of the functional team are in quarantine at home on the order of the health service. All other results were negative.

According to the FSV, the game can go (today) Wednesday (7:00 p.m.) as planned. The game against Munich was due to be played on October 23, but had to be called off at short notice due to Corona’s positive results at Türkgücü.

rej

Related Articles

October 28, 2020
21

Indonesia Wealth Management Market Report- Sizing and Opportunities to 2022 | Bareksa, Stockbit, PT Bareksa Portal Investasi

Asia-Pacific LiDAR Market
November 2, 2020
7

Asia-Pacific LiDAR Market Anticipated to Grow $205.6 Million By 2022 at a CAGR of 25% | Airborne Hydrography, Faro Technologies and Leica Geosystems

October 22, 2020
28

Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization Market 2020-2027 Status, Business Outlook and Growth Analysis || Leading Players – Medidata Solutions, Oracle, PatientsLikeMe, Trialbee, TriNetX, Inc., Veeva Systems

October 26, 2020
24

Bayer and Augsburg fight for fourth place | Free press

Close