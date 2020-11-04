Corona case near Zwickau: match against Türkgücü

Zwickau (dpa / lby) – Hours before the catch-up match against Türkgücü Munich, third division football club FSV Zwickau informed their functional team of a positive case of Corona. The infected person, free of complaints and symptoms, and two other contact persons of the functional team are in quarantine at home on the order of the health service. All other results were negative.

According to the FSV, the game can go (today) Wednesday (7:00 p.m.) as planned. The game against Munich was due to be played on October 23, but had to be called off at short notice due to Corona’s positive results at Türkgücü.