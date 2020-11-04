Enterprise Data Management Market by Component (Software (Data Security, Data Integration, Data Migration, and Data Quality) and Services)- Global Forecast to 2025

The Enterprise Data Management Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Enterprise Data Management Market with Forecasts 2025.

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=403978

The Global Enterprise Data Management Market to grow from USD 77.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 122.9 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 188 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 105 Tables and 44 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Enterprise Data Management Market:

IBM Corporation (US)

SAS Institute Inc. (US)

Teradata Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Talend (US)

Symantec (US)

Cloudera Inc. (US)

Ataccama (Canada)

Informatica (US)

Mindtree Limited (India)

Qlik (US)

EnterWorks Inc. (US)

MapR (US)

GoldenSource Corporation (US)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (US)

MuleSoft LLC. (US)

Micro Focus International plc (UK)

Zaloni Inc. (US)

Actian (US)

Based on industry vertical, the enterprise data management market is divided into healthcare and life science, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecom and Information Technology (IT), retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, government and defense, and others (travel and hospitality, education, research, and real estate).

Coupon Code Available for 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=403978

Organizations have been gradually recognizing the importance of enterprise data management solutions and have started deploying them as per their needs. Organizations prefer the on-premises deployment mode as it helps them control the implementation process, keep the data in their hands, and provide more ability to customize according to their needs and requirements.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) market growth can be attributed to the focus of countries, such as China, Singapore, and Japan on enhanced management of data to enable data-based business decisions and enhance business processes.The improved data governance, increased cloud and Data Ops adoption are expected to drive the adoption of enterprise data management solutions and services in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company – Tier 1–22%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–48%

By Designation – C-Level–30%, Managers–45%,and Others–25%

By Region – North America–15%, Europe–20%, and APAC–40%,RoW -25%

Competitive Landscape of Enterprise Data Management Market:

1 Microquadrant Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

Make Enquiry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=403978