Cognitive Computing Market by Business Function, Application (IVA and Chatbot and Behavioral Analysis), Technology (Human Computer Interface and Deep Learning)- Global Forecast to 2025

The Cognitive Computing Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Cognitive Computing Market with Forecasts 2025.

The Cognitive Computing Market size is projected to grow from US$ 20.5 Billion in 2020 to US$ 77.5 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 207 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 137 Tables and 43 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Cognitive Computing Market:

Microsoft (US)

Teradata (US)

IBM (US)

SAS(US)

Google (US)

AWS (US)

CognitiveScale(US)

SparkCognition(US)

TCS(India)

Expert System(US)

Cisco(US)

Virtusa (US)

Acuiti(Australia)

E-Zest(India)

Vantage Labs (US)

Red Skios (Spain)

BurstIQ(US)

The services segment has been further divided into managed services and professional services. These services play a vital role in the functioning of cognitive computing solutions. Cognitive computing providers require technical support services and consulting services to manage the deployment of these solutions. These services ensure faster and smoother implementation that maximizes the value of enterprise investments.

The cognitive computing market by vertical is segmented into nine categories: Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and IT, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, government, defense, and others (energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and education).

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing investments by the technology companies in major APAC countries, such as China, Japan, and India;growing digitalization; increasing adoption of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)technologies;and government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in the APAC region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier I:34%, Tier II:43%, and Tier III:23%

By Designation: C-Level Executives:68%, Directors:21%, and Others:11%

By Region: North America: 43%,Europe: 32%, APAC: 15%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America: 5%

Competitive Landscape of Cognitive Computing Market:

1 Introduction

1.1 Visionaries

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

