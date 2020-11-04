Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market to Witness Growth at 7.2% and Reach USD 4995.7 million by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware, The Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market study now available with Market Study Report, LLC, is a collation of valuable insights related to market size, market share, profitability margin, growth dynamics and regional proliferation of this business vertical. The study further includes a detailed analysis pertaining to key challenges, growth opportunities and application segments of the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4995.7 million by 2025, from $ 3788.8 million in 2019.

The report on the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market is inclusive of important data such as the advantages and disadvantages of products offered by different organizations. A collection of details pertaining to the competitive scenario of the market in tandem with upstream and downstream channels established by the market players has been documented in the report.

Unraveling the competitive landscape of the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market:

The report examines the competitive scope of the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market and enlists the major contenders, namely,

Cardinal Health

Lantheus

GE Healthcare

Jubilant Pharma

Bracco Imaging

Curium Pharma

China Isotope & Radiation

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group

SIEMENS

Eli Lilly

An exhaustive company profile, alongside the information regarding the product offerings, production graph, and revenue accounted for by each company is entailed in the report.

It also unveils the details about prices trends followed and gross margins recorded by each manufacturer, in consort with the market share held by them over the forecast period.

An overview of the regional terrain of the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market:

As per the report, the geographical outlook of the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East and Africa.

The study delivers data about the projected growth rates registered by each regional market during the analysis timeline.

Inference regarding the production volume, market share held, and renumeration accounted by each topography in the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market over the forecast period is made.

The report further elucidates the regional market summary in terms of consumption value and volume, along with the price trends and profit margins to enable the stakeholders to make quick and informed decisions.

Elaboration on other important pointers of the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market report:

Segmentation by type:

Technetium 99

Fluorine 18

Other

Diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals are mainly divided into technetium 99, fluorine 18 and others. Among them, technetium 99 accounted for the main part, accounting for about 47.56% of the total market in 2019.

Segmentation by application:

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

Diagnostic radiopharmaceutical applications are mainly for oncology, cardiology and others. Among them, oncology accounts for the main part, accounting for about 45.8% of the total market in 2019.

