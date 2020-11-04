Vienna Terrorist Attack: Authorities Have Important Information

Vienna / Bratislava (dpa) – The assassin who was shot in the terrorist attack in Vienna had previously been noticed by Slovak police as he tried to buy ammunition. A police spokeswoman told Slovak TV news channel TA3 on Wednesday.

Bratislava Police Headquarters wrote on Facebook: “Slovak police received reports this summer that suspicious people from Austria were trying to buy ammunition in Slovakia. But they failed to complete the purchase. “The information was immediately passed on to the Austrian police. They do not wish to provide additional information in order not to endanger the investigation in Austria.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) confirmed the information in the afternoon. He also announced that the author had acted alone according to information from the security authorities. The single author theory was confirmed by viewing through over 20,000 eyewitness and surveillance camera videos of the evening. “What became visible at the same time was the brutality and cruelty with which the perpetrators acted.”

In the hours following the attack, 14 people around the 20-year-old dual Austro-Macedonian north, were provisionally arrested. These are between 18 and 28, have an immigrant background and are partly non-Austrian citizens, Nehammer said.

The SPÖ opposition previously asked the Vienna Interior Ministry to clarify Slovakia’s information. “What happened to this information then?” How is it that the Minister of the Interior did not act immediately? Asked the leader of the SPÖ parliamentary group, Jörg Leichtfried. In response to the terrorist attack in Vienna, the National Council will meet this Thursday for an extraordinary session. Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Justice Minister Alma Zadič want to make statements.

In recent years, weapons with a Slovak registration number have been used repeatedly in terrorist attacks and other crimes in Europe. German police have also discovered illegal weapons of Slovak origin in raids last year.

Four people were killed in Monday night’s terror attack, including a 24-year-old German waitress. A 39-year-old Austrian woman and a 44-year-old woman were also shot dead, as police told Austrian news agency APA. The fourth victim is a 21-year-old Macedonian. A majority of the many injured come from Austria, but also citizens of Germany, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Nine minutes after the attack began, police shot the 20-year-old assailant. The Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia announced Tuesday evening that a “caliphate soldier” carried out the attack. It was not initially clear whether he had one or more accomplices. 14 people around him had been provisionally arrested.

Pope Francis has warned that terrorist attacks like the ones in Vienna and Nice should not jeopardize cooperation between religions. During his general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, the head of the Catholic Church said they commemorate “the helpless victims of terrorism, the escalation of which is spreading across Europe”. The attacks were also aimed at “endangering brotherly cooperation between religions through violence and hatred,” he warned.

According to theologian Margot Käßmann, the attack is “a serious setback, especially for liberal Muslims, because they are again in harmony with the Islamists”. Religions should be “perfectly clear that fanaticism and fundamentalism find no place,” demanded the former president of the board of the Evangelical Church in Germany in the supplement “Zeit” “Christ & World”.

The Austrian security authorities must be asked why the northern Austro-Macedonian binationals were able to carry out the attack. The 20-year-old was sentenced to 22 months in prison in April 2019 for membership of a terrorist group after attempting to travel to Syria and join ISIS there. Instead of July 2020, he was released in early December 2019.

Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) told ORF: “The decision that the author was released was definitely wrong.” The search for accomplices is now important. “The terrorist did not fall from the sky, there must be people who seduced and radicalized him.” He called for more EU engagement against political Islam, which endangers freedom and the European way of life. On Wednesday, the state mourned the victims of the terrorist act in Austria for the second of three days.