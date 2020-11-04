AnTuTu discloses user preferences on Android phones in Q3 2020

Each quarter, AnTuTu reveals which Android phone setups are the most successful among buyers or even those looking for a new device to use every day. Based on this information, the company responsible for the benchmark has disclosed the spreads that were successful with the public in the third quarter of 2020.

Among the elements applied in the general result of these preferences are the preferred screen size, resolution, processor manufacturer, amount of RAM, storage, and system version most present in devices, especially depending on the quarter that ended.

Based on AnTuTu’s numbers, it is possible to notice a user preference for 6.4-inch screens 17.2% of the time, while 14.7 prefer smaller screens, with 6.3. However, in terms of resolution, the percentage difference really intensifies, as most users, including manufacturers themselves, are more inclined to invest in FullHD + (1080×2340).

The chipset market is still dominated by Qualcomm, which manages to be the preference 57.5% of the time, and even on other platforms most of the cellphones currently sold come with 8 cores (octa-core). 95.1%.

For storage and RAM specs, the options pie is a bit more versatile, as there is an almost tied preference between 6GB (34.3%) and 4GB (27.4%), which shows how much The public’s choice is even more focused on these two options rather than on the more robust models, as is the case with gamers.

Something that can directly influence this is the fact that the price increases dramatically with the amount of memory provided. In storage, 128 GB are in the lead with 41.3% and 64 GB corresponds to 33.2%. The fact that Google is still working to make good changes with every system update makes manufacturers rush to deliver the most recent version, and with that Android 10 is already present in 63.3% of cellphones sold today. ‘hui.

So, dear reader, what are your preferences when choosing a cell phone? Tell us in the comments!