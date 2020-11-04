Ion Exchange Resins Market by Type (Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins), Application (Water, Non-Water), End-Use Industry and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

The Ion Exchange Resins Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Ion Exchange Resins Market with Forecasts 2025.

The Global Ion Exchange Resins Market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.8 Billion in 2020 to US$ 2.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2%, between 2020 and 2025. This report spread across 190 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 158 Tables and 52 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Ion Exchange Resins Market:

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (US)

Lanxess (Germany)

Purolite Corporation (US)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Thermax Limited (India)

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. (India)

Novasep Holding (France)

Samyang Corporation (South Korea)

ResinTech Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Chelation resins and adsorbent resins are included in the others segment. Chelation resins are commonly used to remove metals, such as lead, copper, and zinc, in the metal processing industries. Adsorbent resins are mainly used in industrial applications to modify physio-chemical characteristics of liquids. These resins are suitable for adsorption of specific organic molecules from food and nonfood liquids.

The power industry has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, which is attributed to the growing demand for electricity from various countries. The governments, worldwide, are encouraging various industries, including food & beverage, chemical, and primary metal to reduce their carbon footprints and switch to renewable and nuclear energy sources. Nuclear energy is the second-fastest-growing source of energy.

The APAC market is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of APAC. China is the market leader in APAC for ion exchange resins. Major fuel sources in the country are fossils and renewables. High growth in electricity demand has given rise to power shortages, while the dependency on fossil fuels has led to increased air pollution.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 10%

By Designation: C Level – 30%, D Level – 60%, and Others – 10%

By Region: Europe – 20%, North America – 35%, APAC – 30%, South America- 5%,and the Middle East & Africa– 10%

Competitive Landscape of Ion Exchange Resins Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking, 2019

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Merger & Acquisition

6.2 Investment & Expansion

6.3 Partnership & Collaboration

6.4 New Product Development

7 Ion Exchange Resins: Patent Analysis

7.1 Methodology

7.2 Document Type

7.3 Insight

7.4 Top Applicants

7.4.1 Kurita Water Industries LTD.

7.4.2 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., LTD.

7.4.3 Tris Pharma, Inc.

7.5 Disclaimer

