Tight race in US elections: these are the states that matter now

Washington (AP) – After the election thriller of the night, the decision on the next US president rests with a few contested states.

In several of the 50 states, the same party wins every four years. But some are bitterly contested: a victory by outgoing Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden now seems to depend mainly on six larger states.

If the results are extremely close in any of them, the announcement of the result could be further delayed. States like Pennsylvania or North Carolina will accept mail-in ballots for several days – if submitted on time.

Context: The US president is not directly elected. Voters’ votes decide the composition of an electoral college which ultimately elects them. A candidate needs at least 270 of the 538 voters to win. Due to the majority voting system, a candidate can win a state and its electorate with a tiny majority – for example with a few hundred votes. As it stands, Joe Biden would win the race with 271 voters. But the votes in the decisive states have yet to be counted.

PENNSYLVANIA: In the northeastern state – one of the founding states of the United States – Trump was able to win very close in 2016. So the 20 voters sued him. In Pennsylvania, postal ballots could only be recorded and counted on election day, which is why the result was long in coming. Gov. Tom Wolf said on Wednesday that around a million votes still had to be counted – particularly postal votes, which polls suggest Biden should be more likely to vote. Joe Biden is currently ahead of Donald Trump with 49.3%, which reaches 47.7%. So far, around 86% of all votes have been counted in the state.

MICHIGAN: The 16 voters in the Midwestern state went to Trump in 2016 with a slim majority. This year’s polls clearly saw Biden in the lead. The processing of postal ballots in Michigan did not begin until shortly before the election. Election politician Jocelyn Benson said in an interview with broadcaster CNN that there would be more clarity later on Wednesday. There were still many votes pending in major cities like Detroit. Experts saw this as a good sign for Biden. Initially, Donald Trump was ahead of the votes counted in Michigan, but Biden has now taken the lead. With 49.3 to 49.1 percent, it’s still a very close race. About 10% of the votes cast have yet to be counted.

WISCONSIN: The northeastern state has ten voters to assign. Also in Wisconsin, Trump was able to narrowly win in 2016. This year, Biden was considered the frontrunner. But there are plenty of indications that the race will be extremely close. Postal voting documents could only be recorded and counted there on election day. The tally made it likely that the result would be announced on Wednesday. Joe Biden is currently ahead of Donald Trump with 49.4%, who currently holds 48.8% of the votes counted. With only 3 percent remaining, very few votes remain in Wisconsin.

NORTH CAROLINA: The east coast state has 15 voters. In 2016, Trump was able to prevail there by three good percentage points. The previous tally showed a very tight result. The results were expected Wednesday. US President Donald Trump is currently in the lead with 50.1%. Joe Biden can currently claim 48.6% of the votes counted for himself. 5 percent has yet to be counted.

GEORGIA: Trump managed to get the votes of 16 voters in the southeast of the country in 2016 by a good margin. The polls now called for a head-to-head race. The count had to be interrupted in an important district because of a burst water pipe in a large polling station. The results were still expected on Wednesday. Trump is also currently ahead in Georgia. 50.5% of the votes go to his account. Its challenger stands at 48.3%, while 8% have not yet been counted.

NEVADA: Votes for the state’s six voters in the west were in 2016 with a solid two percentage points ahead of then-Democratic rival Trump Hillary Clinton. The polls had now predicted Biden’s narrow victory. The electoral authority said on Twitter that there would be a detailed update on the status of the tally on Thursday. Biden currently leads Nevada at 49.3%, Trump sits at 48.7. But 14 percent have yet to be counted. (with luka)