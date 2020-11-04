Moment presents a range of accessories for iPhone 12 compatible with MagSafe

With the official presentation of the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, Apple has opened the formal race for partner manufacturers to present products compatible with their new smartphones, which includes not only new cases but also new cases. ‘other accessories.

One of the main strengths in this sense is due to the possibilities offered by MagSafe, a magnetic system that has reached new devices, allowing induction charging (having even seen that in the case of the iPhone 12 Mini, there is has limitation for 12W and twice as much reading as 20W cable charging).

In particular, this magnetic system allows the use of accessories with easy connection and one of the first to bet on something in this direction was the famous manufacturer of photographic accessories for smartphones Moment.

The accessories (visible in the image below) offer its users the possibility of benefiting from the magnetic system to attach the smartphone to tripods and other mounts, which can be attached to cars, houses and more.





Check out the list of products officialized by Moment, including pricing and more:

Cases – US $ 49.99 (~ R $ 285): With a slim body and smooth texture, the cases are made from compostable bio-plastic materials and promise support for MagSafe for charging and connection, in addition to allowing use with any of the lenses in the M-series furniture. Tripod mounts – between US $ 39.99 and US $ 49.99 (~ RS 285 and R $ 285): developed for use in partnership with tripods , the brackets allow use without depending on additional claws to hold the device, and can also be used in portrait and landscape mode. In the case of the Pro version, it is also possible to connect other accessories such as a microphone or additional lighting. Multi-Threaded Mount – $ 29.99 (~ R $ 171): This accessory offers two 3/8 inch female nuts and three 1/4 “-20 female threads, allowing attachment to tripods, ball heads and others compatible items, in addition to having an adjustable arm compatible with different cases and phones Cold Shoe Holder – US $ 29.99 (~ R $ 171): Accessory focuses on offering a microphone holder extra or extra lighting Car Air Vent Bracket – US $ 29.99 (~ R $ 171): Designed to fit the intake of the car air bracket, the car air vent bracket follows the standard of accessories in this sense, but the main highlight is the fact that it is not necessary to use a handle or a shoe to fix the device Wall bracket – US $ 19.99 (~ 114 R $): Similar to what we see in the car mount, the wall mount is intended to allow attachment to the walls, replacing the push-in fitting with one with 3M adhesive tape or then with hole to fix with screws.





Accessories are already available for purchase from the official Moment website, with the above mentioned prices being charged, and may also include taxes, fees and freight.

