Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Market : Recent Study Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis And Forecast 2020 – 2026 | Top Players- Agilent Technologies, Danaher, BD, PerkinElmer Inc.

Laboratory automation defines and elaborates about all the technologies in labs. This includes equipment, and instruments, which analyse many samples in the laboratory that require minimal human skills, including the use of robots, conveyors, computer hardware & software, and machine vision. It increased the work flow easy and fast in the clinical and biotechnological laboratories. Increasing drug development and clinical laboratory functions and rising geriatric population is driving the Asia-Pacific lab automation market, whereas High cost of laboratory equipment & software is hampering the market.Asia-Pacific lab automation market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Market report are Japan,China,India,South Korea,Australia,Singapore,Malaysia,Thailand,Indonesia,Philippines,Rest of Asia-Pacific

Leading Asia-Pacific Lab Automation manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens, Abbott, Agilent Technologies Danaher, BD, PerkinElmer, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Brooks Automation Hamilton Company, Hudson Robotics, LabWare, Thermo Fisher Scientific among others.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Market

Asia-Pacific lab automation market is segmented into four notable segments which are product type, automation type, application and end user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into equipment, software & informatics and analyser. In October 2019, Agilent Technologies, Inc. expanded their portfolio of smart connected of GC instruments which helped in the smart and the easy use and to monitor valuation and distribution of modular platforms to develop the use of natural gas and smart distribution among customers to improve the quality of life for humans in the developing scenario. The product launch will help company to increase product portfolio in market focused segments.

On the basis of automation type the market is segmented into modular automation and total lab automation. In July 2019, Agilent Technologies, Inc. to acquire BioTek in the cell segment. The acquisition has helped in providing cost effective analysis with diverse applications enabling the various researches of life sciences for the customers and the clients globally.

On the basis application, the market is segmented into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, bio analysis, analytical chemistry, protein engineering, proteomic solutions, lyophilisation, system biology and others. In June 2019, Abbott acquired 85% equity stake in GLP Systems GmbH (Germany), a subsidiary of Sonic Healthcare Limited. GLP has established its laboratory automation system in eight Sonic laboratories located in Australia, the United Kingdom and Germany. With this equity acquisition, company will expand its business as well as product portfolio which further help to grow sales and revenue of the company.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceuticals, hospitals, research institutions, academics and private labs. In September 2019, PerkinElmer Inc. acquired Cisbio Bioassays. Cisbio is one of the leading Life Sciences company offering high quality kits and reagents. The acquisition will help the company to offer wide product range in the market.



Table Of Contents: Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

