Trump claims victory prematurely – formidable game in US election

Washington (AP) – The fight for the US presidency has become a real election thriller, which should eventually become a matter for the courts.

The race between incumbent Republican Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden has yet to be decided, even hours after the last polls closed. It may go on and on for days. Nonetheless, Trump declared himself the winner that night at the White House during the ongoing count and announced he would go to the United States Supreme Court. Biden was also confident, but did not achieve victory prematurely.

The focus is now on a number of Midwestern and Southern states that continue to be counted. The result is eagerly awaited in the highly competitive state of Pennsylvania. Trump is ahead there, but analysts assume the majority of votes still open are for Biden. Also in Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia, no winner has yet been determined. The two opponents can still obtain the necessary majority of 270 voters.

Overall, however, Trump (74) fared much better than surveyed expected. The great success the Democrats hoped for for Biden (77) did not materialize. Trump said during his nightly White House appearance: “We were on the verge of winning this election. Frankly, we won this election. “In view of the remarkable result, he spoke of ‘massive fraud against our nation’ and therefore wishes to go to court to stop the tally. However, there was no evidence of widespread electoral fraud. Biden’s campaign team accused Trump of wanting to stop the counting of legally cast votes. It is “scandalous, unprecedented and false.” There was also criticism internationally.

Biden was – shortly before Trump’s appearance in the White House – also confident in victory. “We think we are on the right track to win this election,” he said in his hometown of Wilmington. At the same time, he reminded voters: “I or Donald Trump cannot announce who won the election. It is the decision of American citizens. “

The fact that Trump sees himself as the winner has no legal significance. It is only after the end of the elections that the president can try to get a tribunal to challenge the votes or the results of certain states. Trump said, “We will go to the Supreme Court. We want all votes to stop. We don’t want them to find ballots at four in the morning and put them on the list. “

Polling stations have been closed since Tuesday evening (local time, Wednesday 7:00 a.m. CET). More than 100 million Americans have voted in advance this time – by letter or in person at the polling station. The participation rate was very high. In some disputed states, such as Pennsylvania, timely postmarked mail-in votes may be counted a few days later.

During the election campaign, Trump had already raised the climate against postal voting, which was prevalent due to the corona pandemic, and raised doubts about legality – although postal voting is an established form of voting. He warned of massive counterfeiting without any substantiated evidence. Above all, he criticized the fact that in some states election documents were sent unsolicited. According to nationwide polls, Democrats in particular wanted to use mail-in votes, while many more Republicans wanted to vote in person on election day.

In the event of possible legal action, Trump is likely to want to tackle delays in counting postal votes. Due to the corona pandemic, many states had not changed the rules for postal voting, whether procedures or deadlines, months before the vote. Such changes could now be used as an excuse to attack the outcome.

Counting votes even after election day is standard practice in many states. In the United States, it is customary for the presidential election to be decided overnight based on predictions from the mainstream media. The official results sometimes arrive much later.

As of Wednesday morning, hundreds of thousands of potentially decisive votes had yet to be counted in many states. In some states, the assessment of postal votes cannot begin until election day, resulting in delays. In some cases, the comparison of signatures with the voters list is mandatory. Polling officers in several Midwestern states have said it could take a few days for the correct count to be counted. The results for North Carolina and Georgia were also open.

More recently, positive signs for Biden had risen early in the morning – among other things, because he had won individual voters in Nebraska and Maine. States do not follow the usual American system, where all of a state’s electorates are assigned to a single candidate. He also managed a victory in Arizona. The Southwestern state has long been a safe stronghold for Republicans. But Biden didn’t pull off the landslide victory predicted by some pundits. Trump was able to secure the important state of Florida, among others.

Prior to the election, the statistics portal “FiveThirtyEight” had calculated only about a ten percent chance of winning. Trump had sworn to his supporters during the election campaign that he could only lose the election if the Democrats manipulated them. Critics accused him of wanting to undermine confidence in the electoral process so that he could doubt the outcome in case of defeat. Trump never promised he would recognize the outcome. Nor did he want to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power.

In most past elections, the losing candidate admitted defeat on election night, no later than the next morning. But it is a custom. No one is legally obliged to do so.

The American president is not elected directly by the citizens, but by the electorate. Almost everywhere, their votes go to the winner in the state that sends those voters – no matter how close the outcome is. 270 votes are needed to enter the White House. In 2016, Trump won fewer votes nationwide than Hillary Clinton, but won more voters.

In the United States, there is no federal election office that has the final say in disputes as an independent authority. Instead, there are 51 polling agents: the states and the capital Washington are each responsible for the organization with their own laws. Disputes usually end up in court.

First, legal proceedings should be initiated in the states concerned. If court proceedings were exhausted there, the dispute could ultimately end up in emergency proceedings in the Washington Supreme Court. Trump has an advantage at home: six of the nine judges are considered conservatives, including three the Republican himself appointed. A legal dispute in one state could theoretically tip the scales if the outcome is tight.

The 2000 election was similar: at the time, whether George W. Bush or Al Gore would become the next president depended only on the results of the count in the populous state of Florida. The legal battle over the result and the accounts dragged on for a month before the Supreme Court in Washington. After that, Gore admitted defeat. Bush won by 537 votes and became President of the United States.