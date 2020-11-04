Too many pixels! Xiaomi Lana Mi Box 4S Pro with Ultra HD 8K Video Support in China

The TV Box has become a product of great desire on the world stage to bring smart TV capabilities to devices that are not app compatible. Also, these are products that can add to the smart TV experience by providing a better app store, built-in Chromecast and other features.

Obviously, a popular brand in the industry is Xiaomi, which has just launched the Mi Box 4S Pro, and the novelty comes just a few months after the Mi TV Stick, which brings a simple product to the market at an excellent cost- profit abroad.

4S Pro, on the other hand, wants to offer a more advanced experience by supporting videos up to 8K Ultra HD. Yeah. You probably don’t have an 8K TV, but Xiaomi wants you to be ready for the next few years when the technology tends to become more popular.

Despite this support, inside the 4S Pro changes very little compared to the regular 4S, which was already extremely similar to the Mi Box 4, which in turn is called the Mi Box S in the international market.

It maintains the Amlogic S905X quad-core Cortex-A53 processor with Mali 450 GPU. Additionally, it only has 2 GB of RAM, and is expected to offer Bluetooth 4.3 and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, in addition to a USB 2.0 port. .

A welcome and even necessary upgrade is the HDMI port, which goes from 2.0 to 2.1 technology. After all, 8K Ultra HD content requires more bandwidth, so this adjustment was necessary for a comfortable consumer experience.

The presale of the new device begins on the 5th of this year in China, and in a few weeks we can witness the international launch of the product. There the price equates to US $ 59 which initially seems low, but converted to real today (04) is R $ 337.

What about you, would you buy an 8K TV box, or would you try to save money on a cheaper version with a limit set at “lower” resolutions? Tell us in the comments!