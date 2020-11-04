Termux, a terminal mulator for Android and an application in a Linux environment that works directly without having to root the smartphone

Termux is a terminal mulator for Android devices and an application in a Linux environment that works directly without root access or special configuration. A minimal base system is installed automatically and additional packages are available through the APT package manager. The main goal of the developer is to bring the Linux command line experience to mobile device users without too many headaches. Termux comes with a wide variety of utilities.

How does Termux work on Android devices?

Termux is the work of the Swedish developer Fredrik Fornwall. According to the emulator website, it’s essentially an application that launches the program from the command line using the execve () system call and redirects the standard input, output, and error streams. ‘Notch. Most of the terminal applications available on Android work with a very limited number of utilities usually provided either by the operating system or by other docking tools like Magisk. However, Termux goes further and brings with it the popular software that is normally available on GNU / Linux systems.

Note, however, that Termux is not a virtual machine or any other type of Mul or Simul environment. All bundled packages are compiled with Android NDK and only have compatibility fixes to make them work on Android. The operating system does not provide full access to its file systems, so Termux cannot install package files in standard directories such as / bin, / etc, / usr or / var. Instead, all files are installed in the application’s private directory under “/data/data/com.termux/files/usr”.

To simplify matters, this directory has been renamed “Prefix” and is normally “$ PREFIX”. This is also an environment variable that is exported to the Termux shell. However, the developer advises that this directory cannot be modified or moved to an SD card for two main reasons. First, the file system must support Unix permissions and special files such as symbolic links or sockets, and second, the “Prefix” directory path is hard-coded in all binary files. In addition to “Prefix”, users can save files to the home directory (or “$ HOME”), which is available at /data/data/com.termux/files/home.

What are the features and functions of Termux?

Here are some key features and functions cited for Termux by the author:

secure: you can access remote servers with the OpenSSH ssh client. Termux combines standard packages with precise terminal simulation in an attractive open source solution. Multiple built-in functions: you have the option to use Bash, Fish or Zsh and Nano, Emacs or Vim. Enter your SMS into your inbox. Access API terminals with Curl and use rsync to save backups of your contact list on a remote server. Customizable: you can install whatever you want / Linux thanks to the well-known APT package management system of Debian and Ubuntu GNU; explorable: The packages available in Termux are the same as in Mac and Linux. You can install the man pages on your phone and read them in one session while experimenting with them in another. Batch Contains: Termux includes updated versions of Perl, Python, Ruby, and Node.js; Updates here Scaling: You can plug in a bluetooth keyboard and connect your device to an external monitor if needed. Termux supports keyboard shortcuts and offers full mouse support. DIY: Termux supports keyboard and mouse shortcuts. Develop by compiling C files with Clang and create your own projects with CMake and pkg-config. GDB and strace are both available when you get stuck and debugging.

Is Termux a full Linux distribution?

Aside from the file system, Fornwall notes that there are other differences from traditional Linux distributions as well, so it is not actually a Linux distribution. Even if it offers a similar package ecosystem to Linux distributions, know that Termux is just an ordinary application that runs on Android. Please note the following:

As stated above, everything is installed in $ PREFIX and not in standard directories like / bin or / etc. The environment is for single users only. You need to be careful when running commands as root as you can mess up Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) permissions and tags. Termux uses the same libc (standard C language library) and linker more dynamically than the Android operating system.

According to the Termux website, these three main differences cause problems when trying to run programs compiled for a typical GNU / Linux system. Also, on the question of whether root access is required to use Termux, the developer notes that Termux usually does not require rooting the device. In fact, it’s primarily intended for non-root users, he clarified. However, this is possible in order to get more permissions.

Termux and Android 10 and above

Termux’s GitHub page notes that the emulator is currently not targeting Android 10 (API 29) due to a number of changes made by this version of the operating system. Untrusted apps that target Android 10 cannot call exec () on files in the app’s home directory. This execution of files from the original directory of the application to be written is a violation of W ^ X. Apps should only load binary code that is embedded in the app’s APK file. Google informs about API 29.

As of November 2nd, Termux is still not meeting the requirements of the Google Play triggerable code guidelines and has not updated the SDK 29 so it no longer receives app updates from this source of dissemination. How is this problem solved? Like Android 10 and higher, Termux now requires that the executable code be distributed in the APK file. Termux announces that its .DEB files will be converted to APK format by placing the files in the JNI lib directory.

The Termux application automatically detects these APKs and assigns the JNI files in $ PREFIX using symbolic links. Termux also plans to provide a small package manager that will help manage APKs. As a result, the APT package manager will be removed as it can no longer be used. The developer believes that this solution will fully meet all the requirements of the new Android operating system. In addition, it helps to separate the user area from installing packages and makes it much easier to restore the environment because the data in packages is read-only.

Sources: Termux, Termux GitHub page

