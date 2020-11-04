Antiviral Therapies Market – Know Latest Trends & Forecast for Long-Term Business Planning Up to 2027

The factors that drive the growth of the market include rise in prevalence of viral infections globally and presence of robust product pipeline with several pharmaceutical giants. Conversely, higher cost for treating these infections and shift in preference of the patients toward homeopathy and naturopathy are some of the key issues expected to hinder the antiviral therapies market growth. On the contrary, R&D for developing combination therapies to effectively eradicate the infections is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the anti-viral therapies market during the forecast period.

The global anti-viral therapies market size was valued at $38,316.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $46,213.4 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6643

Antiviral therapies make use of drugs that inhibit the development of the virus causing infection. These drugs do not kill the target pathogen directly. These therapies are mostly particular against viral infections and do not cause side effects in the host’s body. Anti-viral therapies are widely used in treating HIV, herpes, hepatitis, influenza and other viral infections such as chicken pox and papilloma.

The global antiviral therapies market is segmented on the basis of application, type, mechanism of action, and region. Based on type, the branded drugs segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the generic drugs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on mechanism of action, the nucleotide polymerase inhibitor segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the reverse transcriptase inhibitors segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6643

The Major Key Players Are:

F. Hoffmann-LaRoche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences

Glaxo Smith Kline

Bristol-Myers-Squibb

Abbott Laboratories

Astra Zeneca plc

Abb Vie Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.,Inc.

The other Key players Are:

Schering-PloughCorporation

Cipla

DrReddy’s.

Key Findings Of The Study

Nucleotide polymerase inhibitor segment occupied 38.44% share of the global anti-viral therapies market in 2018.

By application, HIV segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By type, the generic drugs segment accounted for 46.8% share of the market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the 2.8% during the analysis period.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com