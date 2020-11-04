The United States left the UN climate agreement

Washington / Berlin (dpa) – The day after the presidential election, the United States formally withdrew from the United Nations Paris climate agreement. Climate protectors and the federal government regretted the action taken by President Donald Trump a year earlier.

For international climate policy, this is “extremely unfortunate,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in Berlin on Wednesday. It remains “all the more important” that the EU and Germany “lead by example”.

The termination took effect at midnight New York time, as previously stated by the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat – exactly four years after the landmark agreement negotiated in Paris in 2015 to limit climate change, and one year after the United States Government. The United States is the first and so far the only country to leave the climate agreement. They have the second highest greenhouse gas emissions in the world after China, with far fewer people.

The aim of the agreement is to limit climate change to well below two degrees. Some implementation details are still being negotiated, but overall the rules are in place. So far, state plans to save greenhouse gases are still far from sufficient to meet the two-degree target. The consequences of the climate crisis are already being felt around the world – including rising sea levels, increased risk of droughts, heat waves, severe storms and floods, but also melting glaciers and ice caps at the poles or the death of coral reefs.

US President Donald Trump has reversed many political directives on climate and environmental protection since taking office in January 2017. Trump’s challenger, Joe Biden, has announced that he will join the Accord. of Paris on climate and would anchor the goal of making the US economy climate neutral by 2050 – that is, no additional greenhouse gases are released into the atmosphere. The European Union also wants to become climate neutral by 2050.

Government spokesman Seibert recalled Germany’s commitment to become climate neutral by 2050, as well as the corresponding plan of the European Union and the ongoing debate on tightening the goal of protecting the climate in 2030. Many countries are currently on the path to a more climate-friendly economy, he said. This also applies to many states, cities, towns, businesses, and organizations in the United States.

The US exit is a “setback, but not the end of global climate policy,” said FDP climate expert Lukas Köhler. Left-wing politician Lorenz Gösta Beutin called it a “climate and political super-catastrophe”. Green politician Lisa Badum said the exit was “a bitter loss and the result of a policy driven by nationalism, selfishness and the denial of science.”