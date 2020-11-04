What a compression! Xbox Series S has less than 365 GB free for games on the SSD

The SSD will allow incredible capacities for the new generation of consoles, but the system can “eat” a good part of this memory, which makes it difficult to install many games on the console, as is the case with the Xbox. Series S, which does not have a media player. and is already on pre-order with 512 GB internal, where all games must be installed digitally.

Now Reddit user “spead20” has given us more information on Microsoft’s most accessible console, where he claims the Xbox Series S only has 364GB of the 512GB available for the user to use. can install its games, which is not much if we imagine that some games easily occupy more than 150 GB. Check-out:

According to the MSPowerUser website, the claim is gaining more and more credibility, as users who receive consoles in advance also report that the Xbox Series X only has 802GB of the free 1TB SSD for the user can install games, applications, which is already reasonable for some users.