Windows 10 v1809, it’s time to say goodbye

A new version of Windows 10 is being discontinued. So 1809, also known as the October 2020 update, will soon be abandoned. Obviously, Microsoft will stop maintaining it.

Windows 10 v1809 is the most controversial version in the history of Windows 10. When a fiasco struck, Microsoft had to carefully review its approach to new features, development, and bug fixes.

When starting global deployment, a fatal error caused the deletion of some user files stored in libraries. The critical situation meant that the mission was stopped within a few days. The giant had to back off when it realized a serious mistake. It took a month for deployment to slowly resume, step by step. Unfortunately other errors have occurred.

Windows 10 v1809, goodbye for November 10th

Should this version go into retirement last May, Microsoft has decided to postpone the date by six months due to the global health crisis. The idea was to give administrators more time to organize, knowing that teleworking has become popular.

The last maintenance on Windows 10 v1809 will take place on November 10 during Patch Tuesday in November 2020. It is time to consider upgrading to continue benefiting from the security updates. However, not all editions are affected. This retirement only affects expenses targeted at the general public. Education and business spending will continue to be supported.

On this subject, Microsoft explains

“On November 10, 2020, the Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations and IoT Core editions of Windows 10 v1809 will no longer be available. After that date, devices running these editions will no longer receive monthly security and quality updates that contain protection against the latest security threats. We recommend that you update your devices to the latest version of Windows 10 right away. “”

The easiest way to do this is by installing what is likely the latest evolution from Windows 10 October 2020 Update. Two years separate these two versions with many changes, further developments and improvements.

On the other hand, the update for October 2020 will be made available gradually. It is not certain whether Windows Update is already offered on all PCs.

How do I get the Windows 10 October 2020 update? Three solutions