Werders Groß acknowledging his permission to football

Bremen (AP) – Werder Bremen midfielder Christian Groß is thankful that he was allowed to do his job as a professional footballer in the current partial lockout.

“It is a total privilege that we have at the moment: that we can do our job even in a difficult social situation,” said the 31-year-old during a media tour in Bremen. “So we should also appreciate it and behave accordingly.”

Last week, Groß signed his first professional contract with the Bundesliga club at an advanced age. “A contract for fired players naturally has a symbolism,” he said. “But what matters is what happens on the pitch at the weekend.” Werder will host 1. FC Köln on Friday for a duel between the bottom of the table (Bremen) and the sixteenth.