Sports

Werders Groß acknowledging his permission to football |

rej November 4, 2020

Bremen (AP) – Werder Bremen midfielder Christian Groß is thankful that he was allowed to do his job as a professional footballer in the current partial lockout.

“It is a total privilege that we have at the moment: that we can do our job even in a difficult social situation,” said the 31-year-old during a media tour in Bremen. “So we should also appreciate it and behave accordingly.”

Last week, Groß signed his first professional contract with the Bundesliga club at an advanced age. “A contract for fired players naturally has a symbolism,” he said. “But what matters is what happens on the pitch at the weekend.” Werder will host 1. FC Köln on Friday for a duel between the bottom of the table (Bremen) and the sixteenth.

rej

Related Articles

October 22, 2020
3

Hamilton in front of a possible team title: incredible performances | Free press

October 26, 2020
12

Werder stabilizes – staff worries rise | Free press

November 1, 2020
5

Sir Bobby Charlton suffers from dementia |

October 28, 2020
29

Sancho and Haaland meet: BVB struggled to defeat Zenit | Free press

Close