Urology Devices Market: Forecast Says Healthy Pick Up In CAGR By To 2020 – 2026 | Emerging Players – Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health

Summary of the Report

Global urology devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.21% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to surge in demand for minimally invasive surgery and non-invasive treatment devices and various innovations and product launches in the urology devices division is contributing to the market growth.

Major Key Players of the Urology Devices Market

Medtronic, Siemens, Abbott, GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Intuitive Surgical, Cook, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter, Richard Wolf GmbH, Dornier MedTech., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Endo Pharmaceuticals, HealthTronics, MEDI TECH DEVICES PVT LTD, and Coloplast Corp. among others.

Market Definition: Global Urology Devices Market

With the rise in the obese and elderly population and very high prevalence of kidney failures have raised the need for urology treatment which has created a broad market for urology devices. The urology devices are used for the diagnosis for various diseases and disorders associated with urinary tract systems. These devices are helpful in treating chronic kidney diseases such as kidney stone, prostate enlargement bladder cancer and prostate cancer. Urology Devices enables efficient and reduced treatment and recovery time among patients. Urology devices are widely used in hospitals and clinics.

Market Drivers

The rise in the condition of urologic conditions is driving the market growth

The technological innovations and advancements is contributing to the market growth

The proper development in hospital infrastructure is fueling the market growth

The rise in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries has driven the market growth

Market Restraints

The urology devices are very costly which hinders the market growth

The stringent regulations and compliances for urology devices have hampered the market growth

The poor reimbursement policies act as a restraint in the market growth

Geographical Coverage of Urology Devices Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

Key insights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Worldwide COVID-19 status as well as economic overview.

Effects on demand and supply chain of this business vertical.

Long-term and short-term effect of COVID-19 disease outbreak on the industry.

