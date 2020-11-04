These are the states that now count in the US Free Press

Washington (AP) – After the election thriller of the night, the decision on the next US president rests with a few contested states.

In several of the 50 states, the same party wins every four years. But some are bitterly contested: a victory by outgoing Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden now seems to depend mainly on six larger states.

If the results are extremely close in any of them, the announcement of the result could be further delayed. States like Pennsylvania or North Carolina will accept mail-in ballots for several days – if submitted on time.

Context: The US president is not directly elected. Voters’ votes decide the composition of an electoral college which ultimately elects them. A candidate needs at least 270 of the 538 voters to win. Due to the majority voting system, a candidate can win a state and its electorate with a tiny majority – for example with a few hundred votes.

PENNSYLVANIA: In the northeastern state – one of the founding states of the United States – Trump was able to win very close in 2016. So the 20 voters sued him. In Pennsylvania, postal ballots could only be recorded and counted on election day, which is why the result was long in coming. Gov. Tom Wolf said on Wednesday that around a million votes still had to be counted – particularly postal votes, which polls suggest Biden should be more likely to vote.

MICHIGAN: The 16 voters in the Midwestern state went to Trump in 2016 with a slim majority. This year’s polls clearly saw Biden in the lead. The processing of postal ballots in Michigan did not begin until shortly before the election. Election politician Jocelyn Benson said in an interview with broadcaster CNN that there would be more clarity later on Wednesday. There were still many votes pending in major cities like Detroit. Experts saw this as a good sign for Biden.

WISCONSIN: The northeastern state has ten voters to assign. Also in Wisconsin, Trump was able to narrowly win in 2016. This year, Biden was considered the frontrunner. But there are plenty of indications that the race will be extremely close. Postal voting documents could only be recorded and counted there on election day. The tally made it likely that the result would be announced on Wednesday.

NORTH CAROLINA: The east coast state has 15 voters. In 2016, Trump was able to prevail there by three good percentage points. The previous tally showed a very tight result. The results were expected Wednesday.

GEORGIA: Trump managed to get the votes of 16 voters in the southeast of the country in 2016 by a good margin. The polls now called for a head-to-head race. The count had to be interrupted in an important district because of a burst water pipe in a large polling station. The results were still expected on Wednesday.

NEVADA: Votes for the state’s six voters in the west were in 2016 with a solid two percentage points ahead of then-Democratic rival Trump Hillary Clinton. The polls had now predicted Biden’s narrow victory. The electoral authority said on Twitter that there would be a detailed update on the status of the tally on Thursday.