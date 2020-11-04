Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 arrives in 2021 with 200W fast charging, foldable format and under-screen camera

The Mi Mix line arrived in 2018 with the proposal to anticipate the future and present revolutionary solutions to the market, but it seems that the promise only concerned the first two models launched, since the Mi Mix 1 presented the screen with the thinnest edges of the year. and the Mi Mix 2 went further, leaving the Mi Mix 2S and Mi Mix 3 without much differentiation from the competition. But that may be about to change.

According to Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi expects the return of the launch of a Mi Mix family smartphone for next year, as there is no forecast for mass production of serial products for 2020.

It is said that the alleged Mi Mix 4 (it is not known if it will be officially launched with the digital sequence) is presented with more exclusive features since 2018, including the presence of a front camera under the screen, fast charging incredible with over 200W of power and internal screen with 2K resolution.

Based on the leaker’s description, which talks about the internal foldable screen, then we can expect the next model in the Mi Mix range to be a foldable smartphone to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2, using the same book-shaped design with an external display. fixed and high screen and internal more square and malleable.

There aren’t many details on the device just yet, but the Xiaomi foldable’s quirky features are expected to be up to spec as well and could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor early next year. .

As always, it is necessary to wait for more information to be revealed and such news should appear in the coming months until we are more certain of the path Xiaomi is taking.