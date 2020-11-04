EU launches sanctions against Lukashenko

The patience of the EU countries is over. This Friday, Lukashenko, who has been decried as the “last dictator in Europe”, must be personally punished.

Brussels (dpa) – Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko is said to be subject to EU sanctions on Friday due to the violent crackdown on the democratic movement in his country.

Representatives of EU countries launched the corresponding decision-making process in Brussels, as the German News Agency learned from several diplomats. With the punitive measure, which among other things includes an entry ban, the EU wants to once again increase the pressure on Lukashenko and send a sign of solidarity with Belarusian citizens. Since the presidential election on August 9, there have been demonstrations and strikes in the country against the authoritarian head of state, in power for 26 years.

The triggers are allegations of election fraud, after which Lukashenko was declared the winner with 80.1% of the vote. Meanwhile, the protests left several dead, hundreds injured and thousands arrested.

Around 300 people were arrested during the last Sunday demonstration against Lukashenko alone. Photos and videos showed how security forces used flash and stun grenades against the peaceful crowd.

Besides Lukashenko, 14 other members of his ruling apparatus are to be subject to EU sanctions on Friday. The total number of people affected will thus exceed 50.

On October 2, restrictive measures were imposed on 40 people. They are held responsible for the repression and intimidation of peaceful protesters, opposition members and journalists, and misconduct during the electoral process.