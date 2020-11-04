Realme confirms launch of mobile phones in Brazil with emphasis on cost-benefit ratio

After approving some cellphones and accessories, Realme has confirmed that it is expected to start selling its smartphones in Brazil. The information was released by TechTudo staff on Wednesday morning (4).

According to Crystal Gong, Marketing Director of Realme Brasil, the goal of the Chinese manufacturer is to offer the best cost-benefit ratio in the Brazilian market and to enter the top 3 of the country’s smartphone brands.

For this, the company must compete with Samsung, Motorola, LG and even Xiaomi. Indeed, they are already considered as consolidated brands in the smartphone segment.

Despite being new (only 2 years old), Realme has won over consumers in India and other Asian markets. The company also stood out to compete with Xiaomi when it comes to good value for money.

Although he has not commented on the smartphones that will be made official in Brazil, Gong guarantees that sales should start in December. In addition, we will also have the launch of IoT devices, that is, a very similar strategy to Xiaomi.

The Chinese are trying to keep the mystery out of which cellphones they should sell in Brazil, but the Anatel page has already confirmed that the Realme 7 and 7 Pro are already under approval. In addition, even the brand’s headphones have already passed through the regulatory agency.

At the moment, there is still no specific date for the start of sales or price predictions for Realme’s smartphones in Brazil. Also, we don’t know how the company will be able to deliver value for money with the rising dollar.

In any case, the manufacturer should probably clarify details such as the technical support network and possible local manufacturing when officially launching its first smartphone on national soil.

Can’t wait to launch the first Realme cell phone in Brazil? Let us know your expectations here in the comments.