Display Port Market: Top 10 Players, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Strategies and Investment Opportunities 2020–2027

Top Players Covered in the report are Intel, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Analogix Semiconductors, ADLINK, Lattice Semiconductors, Advanced Micro devices, Dell, Kanex, and others.

Display Port Market: Top Growth factors, Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Top 10 Players and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Display port is an essential component of digital display interface as it drives a wide range of media devices such as TV’s, VR headsets, smartphones, and tablets as there is a high demand and consumption of high-quality video content. Ability of display ports to connect to PCs and gaming consoles also drive growth of the market. One of the hindrances of the market is that display ports are not compatible with older devices. One needs to purchase an adapter if they want to continue using their older devices, which adds up an extra cost for users. Moreover, popularity of display port in the VR, AR, and personal theatres also increase the demand for display port market growth.

New product launches to flourish the market

Display port 2.0 with higher refresh rates for 4K/HDR and VR applications was launched recently, which provides video standards support for beyond 8K resolutions. Up to three times increase in video bandwidth compared to previous versions is provided by Display port 2.0. 77.37 Gbps is the maximum payload of this bandwidth. Improved user experience, power efficiency, and greater flexibility are the in- built features,

which enhance this product.

Advantages such as backward compatibility with previous versions and increase in video bandwidth performance enable high speed data transfer without compromising display performance, thereby flourishing the display port market.

Surge in automotive applications

As high-resolution displays are being deployed in automotive applications, there is a requirement for transporting multi Gbps display streams between various sub systems. Increase in data rates, reduced power, reduced wire counts, and video compression are benefits that are attractive for automotive applications. As display port (DP) 2.0 provides major performance benefits over previous DP generations, VESA is looking to develop standards and performance for the automotive market such as DP tunneling protocol, which facilitates transmission of DP data packets across various interfaces.

Therefore, this display port is the key component for using advanced display technologies in the automotive market, which, in turn, drives market growth.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

The global display port market size has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have been stalled which, in turn has declined the market growth.

Global factories have struggled to integrate, manage, and assemble new display port systems as workers are staying at home, which, in turn, has disrupted the global supply chains.

The impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporary as just production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for these products are expected to gradually increase.

The current scenario is expected to provide opportunities for companies to think about ways of increasing production, research about technologies, and improve the current products.

Regions covered in the report:

North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LATAM) and Middle East and Africa

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents analytical depiction of the global display port industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global display port market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight display port market trends.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the display port market research report:

Who are the leading market players active in the display port market ?

? What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the display port market?

What current trends would influence the market in next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the display port market?

What are projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

