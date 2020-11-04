Cloud-based Database Market Analysis 2020 Global Industry Demand, Growth, Key Application, Top Players, Size, Scope, Forecast 2025

Cloud-based Database Market (2020) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Cloud-based Database Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Cloud-based Database Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

A cloud-based database is a database, as the name suggests, resides on a cloud computing platform. Databases are used to store and manage various forms of data generated by a company. Database services can be provided on-premises or on-demand. On-demand services are known as cloud-based databases, which is gaining increasing acceptance among several organizations. A cloud-based database is suitable for organizations that require immediate access to database services, easy scalability options, low cost, and low maintenance. Service providers offer end-to-end solutions, which help organizations focus on their core business areas.

Key Companies

– Google

– Amazon Web Services

– IBM

– Microsoft

– Oracle

– Rackspace Hosting

– Salesforce

– Cassandra

– Couchbase

– MongoDB

– SAP

– Teradata

– Alibaba

– Tencent

Market by Type

– SQL Database

– NoSQL Database

Market by Application

– Small and Medium Business

– Large Enterprises

By Region

– Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

– Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

– North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

– Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

– South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

This report presents the worldwide Cloud-based Database Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

