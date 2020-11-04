GeekBench 5, Intel Xe-HP Neo GPU performance, shows a score

We have known for several months that Intel is working on a new generation of graphics chips known as the Xe. A mysterious Xe-HP Neo solution has just appeared.

This Intel Xe-HP Neo appears in the GeekBench 5 benchmark database. We have a solution for the professional market. In order to reposition it in the plans of the processor giant, it is a model of the Xe-HP family without Arctic Sound code. The second area is called Xe-HPG, G for “gaming”. The target axis are the players.

Intel Xe-HP Neo graphics solution

To return to our chip, it is equipped with 512 execution units or 4,096 stream processors. In this regard, Intel is expected to run up to four 512 EU tiles, which is enough to display up to 160384 stream processors.

For this model we will probably find 6 GB of VRAM from the HBM2. The benchmark indicates a frequency of 1.15 GHz. The GPU scored 25,475 points in the OpenCL tests, which is far from the performance of the GeForce RTX 3070 from Nvidia (140,484 points).

Fortunately, it is not currently possible to infer anything from this, as it is certainly a technical example.

Sources: @TUM_APISAK, via VideoCardz