Controversial casters arrive at Biblis

Biblis (dpa) – There were no images of violent clashes, chained activists and a cat-and-mouse game between nuclear opponents and emergency services like once in Gorleben.

Almost without incident, the first shipment of highly radioactive nuclear waste across Germany in years from the port of Nordenham in Lower Saxony arrived at Biblis in southern Hesse on Wednesday. At 10:10 a.m., the gate to the site of the former nuclear power plant closed behind the 600-meter-long train, spokesman for the transport company Gesellschaft für Nuklear-Service, Michael Köbl said. . Despite all the criticism, the six containers are expected to stay here – until years from now there is a repository for contaminated German nuclear power that has still radiated for generations.

A train guarded by more than 11,000 agents from the Federal Police, the State Police of Hesse and Lower Saxony as well as reinforcements from other federal states – amid the corona pandemic. In the luggage of the emergency services all their arsenal, according to the federal police for the first time also drones for aerial surveillance. In Biblis too, there was a large contingent that morning to secure the train with its explosive freight. Nearly two dozen activists attempted to protest loudly against them.

Where hordes of adversaries gathered at the end of these transports, this last transport to Biblis in southern Hesse brought only a handful. Instead of violence, relations were rather friendly – officials were offered the use of a toilet. The verbal attacks and physical fights did not materialize. Why the mobilization has been so weak, whether it is because of Corona, the exit from nuclear power or because activists are on the move elsewhere, such as the clearance for the construction of the A49 in Hesse, the virus is responsible for the opponents . “Corona is not every day – we will be back – no doubt,” summarize the opponents of Castor-stop. Due to the pandemic, the expected number of participants has been reached.

There were occasional vigils along the hundreds of miles. Five opponents managed to temporarily block the track towards the Biblis power station shutdown on Wednesday. According to police, they were eventually taken away. One is being studied for resistance. This no longer had any influence on the controversial transport. “The entire transport stayed perfectly on schedule,” Köbl said.

“The content is extremely dangerous, you shouldn’t walk it around,” said Georg Dombrowe, co-organizer of the protests. He should have been left standing in Sellafield, he said, looking for a repository. Bringing it to Biblis, where the containers cannot be repaired, is “nonsense”. The casters started up at the Sellafield reprocessing plant in the UK last week.

The criticism of the transport postponed to the spring concerned, in addition to the deployment of thousands of officials in a phase of increasing corona infections, above all the temporary storage facility of the former Akw in southern Hesse. Environmentalists like Greenpeace and the Bund für Umwelt- und Naturschutz criticize the lack of repair opportunities for castors in the event of a leak as a “dead end”. The criticism was dismissed on Wednesday by BGZ spokesperson responsible for interim storage, Burghard Rosen. “We have a repair concept for every conceivable scenario.”

For Germany, it was the first major return shipment of nuclear waste to Castoren in nine years. According to the federal government, Germany must take back its nuclear waste processed abroad due to international obligations – from the British plant in Sellafield as well as the French plant in La Hague. “With the return of six wheeled containers containing vitrified highly radioactive waste from the reprocessing to the interim warehouse in Biblis, the end of these transports is approaching”, declared the president of the Federal Office for the safety of waste management nuclear, Wolfram König.

108 castors are now stored at Biblis, and three other transports will follow in the years to come to other intermediate storage. The police forces involved called the operation and the hygiene concept a total success in the face of the pandemic, and Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) praised: “You can count on our police “.