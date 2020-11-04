Energy to spare: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X beats Intel Core i7-10700K processor on benchmark

A few days ago we saw AMD formalize its new Radeon RX 6000 GPU series in RDNA 2 with improved performance and now we are getting closer and closer to the new Ryzen 5000 processors of the next generation in a leaked benchmark where Ryzen 5 5600X won the Intel Core i7-10700K.

The benchmark shown was leaked by the APISAK leaker on Twitter and it shows some very interesting numbers from the Cinebench R15 which were obtained through a test by user Jumper118 from the LTT forum, who has already received the new CPU and decided to put it to the test.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X had 6 cores at 4.7 GHz in the benchmark. The memory used in the test was 3200 MHz DDR4, all connected to an Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero motherboard. The set voltage was 1256 V.

Starting with the comparisons, in single-core tests Ryzen 5 5600X scored 258 points, while Intel’s Core i5-10600K scored only 206 and Core i7-10700K scored 217 points, a difference of 25%. and 16%, respectively even with a lower TDP of 60W.

The difference was even greater in multiple cores: 1428 points for Core i5 and 2005 for i7, while Ryzen 5 5600X scored 2040 points.

The difference from the Ryzen 5 3600X is remarkable: the new generation with Zen 3 offers 25% more performance in multi-core tests and 22% in single-core tests, even surpassing the Ryzen 7 3700X, which scores 204 points in the latter. element.

On top of that, a test of the Cinebench R20 also leaked, where Ryzen 5 5600X appears to outperform the Core i5-10600K, Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 7 3700X and Core i7-10700K in single-core scores with 609 points, but loses for the last two in several colors reaching 4 746 points.

AMD’s new processors will be unveiled tomorrow, November 5th, so stay tuned to TudoCelular for all the info on them.