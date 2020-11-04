Maradona on the mend after brain surgery

Olivos (AP) – Maradona fans around the world breathe a sigh of relief: According to his medics, the Argentine football legend is doing well after surgery for a brain hemorrhage.

The night in front of the Olivos clinic, north of Buenos Aires, his fans waited hours and waited for the good news. “Diego tolerated the operation very well. He is awake. Everything is going very well, ”said Maradona’s personal doctor Leopoldo Luque when he finally appeared before the cameras.

After the doctor’s words of relief, applause and cheers erupted from dozens of fans, as television footage showed. “I love you, Diego,” one of them shouted. Many wore Argentina national team jerseys with the number 10 jersey from Maradona or his local club Boca Juniors. Others waved flags bearing the likeness of the “Pibe de Oro” (golden boy), who is revered as a national hero in his home country. “Diego, if you are fine, we are fine” read a banner next to the inscription “D10S” (which looks like “Dios” – writes God). “In this football-mad country, Maradona is our greatest hero, the rest doesn’t matter,” said Nicolás, 29, of “La Nación” newspaper.

Maradona had successfully operated on a subdural hematoma, Luque said. It is a bleeding between the hard meninges and the brain. Maradona spokesman Sebastián Sanchi also gave the green light: “Everything went as planned,” he wrote on Instagram.

The operation, in which several doctors were involved, lasted around an hour and 20 minutes, added doctor Luque. It wasn’t particularly complicated. “But it’s just a neurosurgery.” Maradona is now under observation in her room and is recovering. When the 1986 world champion can be fired, he can’t tell yet. It depends on the subsequent course. First, the drainage must be removed, explained neurosurgeon Luque.

“Thank you to everyone who prayed for him,” Maradona’s daughter Dalma wrote on Twitter that evening. His sister Jana added: “Now life is a little easier.” The legendary footballer has received well-being wishes from all over Argentina and abroad. Even vice-president Cristina Kirchner and Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro have asked questions about Maradona, according to her lawyer Matías Morla.

“#FuerzaDiego” (about: Diego, be strong) tweeted the national team. Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane also wished Maradona the best of luck. “He just turned 60. A lot of people dedicated something to him, and so did I. I hope and ask that everything goes well, because this is what we want for him and his family, ”said Zidane after the Champions League win over Inter Milan, according to the record champions website from Spain.

Maradona was taken to a hospital in La Plata, south of Buenos Aires, on Monday. At first, it was all about emotional stress, anemia and dehydration. The bleeding was discovered during testing. On Friday, on the occasion of his 60th birthday, the idol had already made a bad impression.

“Diego was very depressed recently,” said his lawyer Morla. “During this period around his birthday, he always misses those who are no longer with and – especially his mother.” Isolation in the corona pandemic also makes it difficult.

Before his club Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata’s first game after the Corona break, he came to the stadium briefly to receive congratulations and gifts. However, he had to be supported by two companions while walking. Maradona followed the game from home on the advice of his doctor.

The Argentine soccer hero has repeatedly struggled with health problems. In 2000, doctors diagnosed heart disease caused by cocaine use. This was followed, among other things, by withdrawal treatments and stomach reduction.