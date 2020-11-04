UV Infection Control Devices Market 2020 – 2026 Industry Outlook: CVS Health Corporation, Express Scripts Holding Company, DocMorris, Optum Rx Inc., Giant Eagle Inc., The Kroger

The global UV Infection Control Devices Industry garnered $317.42 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $524.84 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, major segments, current market size & projections, market share, and competitive scenario.

Rise in government focus on infection control programs, increase in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, and rise in adoption of technology advanced UV equipment fuel the growth of the global UV infection control market. On the other hand, high cost of UV infection control devices and stringent government regulation restrain the growth to some extent. However, high growth prospects in emerging markets is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment contributed to the highest share of the total market, accounting for nearly half of the global market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position in terms of revenue by 2026. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The report also discusses segments including clinics and others.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its highest share throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. The research also analyzes segments including Europe and LAMEA.

