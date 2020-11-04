Trump vs. Biden: Decision in Minutes

Washington (AP) – After a bitter election campaign in a deeply divided country, Americans had a choice: will Republican Donald Trump remain president for another four years? Or will he be replaced by Democrat Joe Biden?

It was initially unclear whether a winner would be determined on election night. The race for power in the minutes (all hours CET):

– Midnight: Polling stations close in parts of Kentucky and Indiana. Votes are still ongoing elsewhere – the United States spans multiple time zones. Over 100 million people voted before election day.

– 1:10 p.m .: First results and forecasts: Trump wins according to media in Indiana and Kentucky, Biden in Vermont – no surprise. The results are eagerly awaited in the dozen or so particularly competitive “Battleground States” that count in this election.

– 1:36 p.m .: Trump wins West Virginia as scheduled.

– 1h41: Biden wins Virginia as planned. A first intermediate result – at the time still insignificant -: Biden has 16 votes of voters in the electoral college, Trump has 24,270 are needed to win the election.

– 1:45 p.m .: First cautious warning signs for Biden in the Florida “Battleground State”: after having counted about two-thirds of the votes, the two candidates are close to each other. American pundits are giving Trump a good chance of victory. Florida, with its 29 voters, is particularly important to him, and Biden is said to have other avenues to the presidency.

– 2:00 p.m .: There are results in a number of states: Trump wins four more, Biden six more – each as expected.

– 3:10 p.m.: More unsurprising results are added: Biden wins the states of New York and New Mexico, Trump Nebraska, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

– 3:30 am: According to forecasts, Biden will win in Colorado. In the decisive “battlefield states”, however, there are still no results. In addition to Florida, there are also benefits for Trump in North Carolina and Georgia. He urgently needs the tri-state. In Ohio, on the other hand, it initially looks like Biden will do better than expected.

– 3:58 a.m.: Democrats oust a Republican from a Colorado Senate seat, closing in on a possible Senate majority.

– 4:00 a.m .: At first it doesn’t look like a landslide victory for Biden, who leads the polls. We are now looking excitedly to Texas. In fact, a Republican stronghold, Early Counties report that Biden is clearly catching up to the pitch compared to Hillary Clinton four years ago.

– 4:45 am: There are still no results in critical states. In general, it looks like voters in most states will make similar choices to what they did four years ago. But to win, Biden Trump must withdraw from the States.

– 5h00: The two candidates continue to collect victories in countries where they were clearly favorites. In none of the 30 or so countries in which a winner is now declared, has there been no change of victorious party compared to 2016.

– 5:18 p.m .: TV channels report that Democrats retain a majority in the US House of Representatives.

– 5:20 a.m .: At this point, eight years ago, it was clear that Barack Obama would be re-elected. In 2008, it was even clear half an hour earlier that he would win. This year, we are far from a quick result.

– 5:30 am: The decision should come down to Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in the Midwest and Arizona in the Southwest. There are reasons for hope for Democrats based on the early numbers. In Florida and Ohio, however, Trump is in the lead.

– 6:05 a.m .: According to forecasts by several television channels, Trump wins Ohio.

– 6:31 am: With Iowa, another “Battleground State” returns to Trump.

– 6:38 a.m .: Another exclamation mark: Trump brings back the besieged state of Florida.

– 6:45 am: Despite the setbacks, Biden is confident in the victory: “Stay confident, we will win,” he says to his supporters. And he calls for patience: it may take some time before a result is certain. In the still open and contested states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, election officials previously said it could take days to count all the votes.

– 6:45 am: Almost at the same time, Trump writes on Twitter a “big victory”. Shortly after, he repeated an allegation made before the election: “You are trying to steal the election”. He won’t allow that. Twitter immediately hides the message behind a warning that the information it contains is “controversial” and could be “misleading” with regard to the election.

– 7:09 a.m .: In densely populated Texas, Trump was only just ahead, according to polls. Democrats’ cautious hopes that Biden could conquer the Republican stronghold of Texas are now gone: Trump takes the state.

– 7:16 am: Democrats’ hopes for a Senate majority are also weakened: Republican Senator Joni Ernst defends her seat in a head-to-head race – like several of her party friends in other states so far , there are at least 46 Republican senators and 43 Democratic senators.

– 8:31 am: Given the delay in election results, Trump speaks of “massive fraud” and announces that he will go to the US Supreme Court to stop a new vote count. And he declares himself the winner of the elections: “We were on the verge of winning this election. Frankly, we won this election. “How and when he would like to appeal to the Supreme Court given the current count remains open.

– 8:45 am: the result is still pending in the key states. In Georgia and Pennsylvania, reporters say there will be no more count on election night (local time). Election officials do not want to meet again until 10 a.m. local time (4 p.m. KST). In Wisconsin and Michigan as well, a result is no longer expected on election night.

– 8:59 a.m .: Biden wins the besieged state of Arizona, long considered a safe bastion for Republicans. This is the first state Biden can take from Trump.

– 9:00 a.m .: After 42 of the 50 states counted, the intermediate result is: Biden has 235 voters on his side, Trump 213.