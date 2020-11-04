Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving November security package

After the Galaxy A50 and other high-end models received the November security package, Samsung started releasing the update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. According to some users, the notification of the hike started appearing earlier this week.

Thus, the update is initially distributed in Europe, with reports of the update arriving in Spain, UK, Germany, and France. The official changelog does not bring any improvements or new features to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

With this, the update only fixes a series of flaws found in Android and fills security holes present in Samsung’s proprietary interface.

As of yet, there are still no reports from Brazilian users receiving the update. Nevertheless, it should be mentioned that this type of update is distributed in batches and it may delay the release in Brazil a bit more.