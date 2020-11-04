Saudi Arabia Medical Bandages Market Size, Share, Industry Growth with Top key players like Dukal Corporation, Dynarex Corporation., Medline Industries, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., NICHIBAN Co., Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc

The Saudi Arabia medical bandages market generated $136 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $213 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026

Increase in number of sport injuries in the country, surge in geriatric population, and rise in number of accident cases in the country drive the growth of the Saudi Arabia medical bandages market. However, availability of advanced wound care products may hinder the market growth. On the other hand, better access to healthcare services and availability of improved healthcare infrastructure create new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6490

Based on application, the surgical wounds segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than one-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the ulcers segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on product, the gauze bandage segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the adhesive bandage segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include:

The National Medical Products Co., Ltd., (Damad)

Dukal Corporation

Dynarex Corporation.

Medline Industries, Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

NICHIBAN Co., Ltd.

Smith & Nephew plc

The 3M Company, Medtronic plc.

Cardinal Health.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Saudi Arabia medical bandages market based on product, application, and end user.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6490

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com