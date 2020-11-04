Lemon Balm Extract Market Forecast to 2027 – Foodchem International Corporation, Jiaherb Inc, Martin Bauer GmbH and Co. KG., Nexira Inc

Lemon balm is also known as Melissa officinalis and is considered to have a calming effect. Lemon balm is used for anxiety, indigestion (dyspepsia), dementia, stress, insomnia, Alzheimer’s disease, and many other conditions; however, there is no good scientific evidence to support many of these uses. It is now often combined with other calming, soothing herbs, including valerian, chamomile, and hops, to promote relaxation. It is also utilized in creams to treat cold sores.

The lemon balm extract market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growing demand from health-conscious consumers globally. Various forms of lemon balm, such as liquid, powder, capsule, and cream, are on-demand by manufacturers of end-use products. Lemon balm, with its lemon-like flavor, is used in a culinary dish as an additive. It has been utilized to sweeten jam, jellies including as a flavoring for various fish & poultry dishes and liqueurs. Further, lemon balm is used for making perfumes, cosmetics, and furniture polish manufacturing. This extract is gaining significant acceptance for the patients suffering from anxiety due to its herbal nature and increasing consumer’s trust in herbal medicines. This is anticipated to fuel the market growth of lemon balm extract during the forecast period. Increasing acceptance of herbal extracts in developed countries such as America and Western Europe attributed to its popularity as safe to use products is driving the herbal extract market and, in turn, fueling the growth of lemon balm extract. However, climatic changes may hamper the cultivation of lemon trees, which may hamper the growth of the lemon balm extract market. Also, various food regulations by the government can also restrain market growth. Nevertheless, with the rapid growth in the food processing industry and agriculture industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Lemon Balm Extract Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Lemon Balm Extract Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Lemon Balm Extract Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Impact of COVID-19 to the Lemon Balm Extract Report

This coronavirus outbreak has led various industry players to change business strategies and innovate their products. Moreover, it has created lucrative opportunities and few fallbacks that have revamped the overall industry. This report has integrated the data influenced by the COVID-19 effect and provided granular analysis on what market segments would play a crucial role in the growth of the Lemon Balm Extract market. It also includes insights into the successful strategies implemented by the leading players to stay ahead in the competition.

The market research team has been closely monitoring the market since 2015 and has covered the wide spectrum of the market to provide insightful data for the forecast period 2020-2027. The insight partners have provided crucial data in a graphical representation with the help of tables, bar graphs, pie charts, histograms, and info graphics. To give a detailed analysis of the market, the market segments have been fragmented into sub-segments. The segments drivers, challenges, and restraints are also considered which is vital for the market growth. Besides this, it also covers the impacts of government regulation policies and regulations on the market.

