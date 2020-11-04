The Castor container has arrived at the Biblis power station

For the first time in years, there has been a significant return shipment of nuclear waste from Castoren to Germany. The train in the interim storage of the disused Biblis nuclear power plant has meanwhile arrived.

Biblis (dpa) – The transport of Castor with German nuclear waste from the British nuclear facility at Sellafield has arrived at the site of the Biblis power station in southern Hesse.

The train reached its destination on Wednesday shortly after 10:00 a.m. Then the containers had to be unloaded and taken to interim storage on the site of the old nuclear power plant.

Police said five protesters briefly occupied the platform on the way from Biblis station to the power station site.

The 600-meter-long, six-wheeled train left the port of Nordenham in Lower Saxony on Tuesday evening. According to the police, there were no disturbances on the route in either Hesse or Lower Saxony. In the past, Castor transports were often accompanied by large demonstrations with track blockages.