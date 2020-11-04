New behavior? Postpaid lines overtake PR in Brazil

In general, postpaid plans have a much higher value than prepaid plans. Well, prepaid plans have never had so much of a “face” of powders, this is because of the comprehensive services they have which leaves them the face of a more common combination of billing services.

Even so, in a year of severe crisis due to the global novel coronavirus pandemic, the number of postal lines has exceeded the number of pre lines, according to Anatel’s latest report regarding mobile telephony in the country.

50.3% of the 228 million numbers currently activated in Brazil opt for the online account service. This is the preference of the operators because they have a higher value which translates into higher income for them.

Vivo is responsible for 38.3% of these postal lines and Claro for 29.3%; Tim for 18.9% and Oi for 11.1%.

Among the benefits for the consumer of this type of package are the discounts commonly offered for the purchase of smartphones, which in 2020 reach record price peaks due to the soaring dollar and logistical difficulties in obtaining inputs. from manufacturers.

Other factors that may influence the pre-release exceedance may include abandoning multi-chip behavior: in the past, users had more than one pre-line due to promotional offers that included free calls. or at a reduced price to users of the same company. Not for nothing until the beginning of the last decade, the market had three-chip devices.

Now, with the advent of WhatsApp and plans that include unlimited calling to any carrier, the prepaid consumer can be content with having just one line, which would help remove that group of lines.

In addition, dependents count as “individual” lines in this count. Operators increasingly appreciate the so-called family offers, which make the price of the post more advantageous when you include other people as aggregates.

And you, use a line before or after? And which operator? Tell us in the comments!