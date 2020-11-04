Islamist terror has taken root in Europe

Berlin (AP) – Germany, France, Austria: four Islamist terrorist attacks in one month. The last few weeks have brutally shown that Europe is still at the heart of the fight against terrorism in the name of Islam.

And they made it clear that the greatest danger right now comes from the assassins who act alone, but who are still involved in networks of like-minded people who incite and support each other.

Another part of the truth is that the number of people known because they are stored in terrorist files as potential assassins is high. There are too many people for the police and intelligence services to monitor them around the clock. In Germany alone, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution assigns 2,060 people with Islamist-terrorist potential.

In France and Belgium, the lack of prospects in certain migrant circles offers starting points for those who catch the radical soul. Even young men who have come to Europe as refugees and illegal immigrants with unrealistic expectations easily succumb to siren songs from hate preachers.

“Our security authorities continue to prevent Islamist terrorist attacks,” said the national political spokesperson for the Union parliamentary group, Mathias Middelberg. “As recently as April of this year, for example, five Tajik Islamists were arrested in North Rhine-Westphalia who were planning attacks on a US base.”

But authorities also repeatedly make incorrect assessments. In Vienna, justice wrongly believes that Kujtim Fejzulai, 20, renounced Islamism after participating in a de-radicalization program in prison.

After a recently released Syrian stabbed a man in Dresden in early October, it appears that the Federal Intelligence Service failed to pass information about a planned attack after his release to Saxon security authorities. Although they already knew at this point that the Islamist was dangerous, they could have watched him even more closely by following such a trick.

The beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty by an 18-year-old Chechen is also not entirely surprising. After showing the cartoons of Mohammed from the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo” in class to illustrate the theme of free speech, the teacher was tracked down on the Internet – a schoolgirl’s father was involved, among others.

French President Emmanuel Macron now also wants to make life difficult for Islamist groups who do not call for violence, but warm the social climate. In Germany, too, there are politicians who believe that the state has so far been too tolerant in its dealings with groups that have personal contact and ideological proximity to the Muslim Brotherhood. The AfD parliamentary group wants the federal government to ensure that preaching in mosques is only allowed in German. The first courses for German-speaking imams are now starting. An obligation to preach only in German would not be compatible with the freedom of religion enshrined in the Basic Law, explains on request a spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

For an association of mosques to be banned, it does not necessarily have to be called upon for acts of violence. A “combative and aggressive attitude towards the constitutional order” is enough for this, estimates the spokesperson. However, the countries which are generally responsible for it very rarely use this instrument. Perhaps also because the Constitutional Protection Office, which listens in some mosques, fears that radicalization will then move to lounges, which makes observation more difficult.

Even if no mistakes are made within the authorities, terrorist attacks can never be completely prevented in a free state. The young Tunisian, who stabbed three people in a church in Nice, had only been in the country for a few hours and was therefore a stranger to the French authorities.

Anyone who wants to reduce the number of terrorist attacks will have to turn several screws. After all, the toughening of the law in recent years has not ended the terror.

“Our security authorities finally need up-to-date powers to quickly investigate terrorist threats,” says Middelberg. He believes that the permission of the cabinet for the protection of the constitution to access encrypted messaging chats is not sufficient. To fight terrorism, national secret services should also be allowed to search cell phones and computers of extremists online in justified individual cases.

The opposition, on the other hand, calls for better cooperation between security authorities – without violating the principle of separation between police and intelligence services. Preventive offers, which are supposed to arm young Muslims against calls from radical Islamists, are also very popular. However, its success is difficult to measure. How do we know how many people who have benefited from these offers would otherwise have become Salafists and perhaps even murderers?

So-called de-radicalization programs are not a panacea either. Again and again, there are Islamists who – like the Vienna assassin – manage to ideologically turn around, then kill.

Evictions help only to a limited extent. Because among the Islamist threats are also many Germans, French, Belgians and Austrians. For those Islamists who are ready to attack and live in Europe without families, returning to their home environment can help in individual cases and relieve the police.

In the case of the Austrian assassin, who also had the passport of his parents’ home country of North Macedonia, authorities in Vienna attempted to get rid of him after his attempted trip to ISIS in Syria . However, a procedure for revoking Austrian nationality has not been approved. In Germany too, no further decision would have been taken in such a case. Since the summer of 2019, binationals from this country can lose their German nationality if they have joined a terrorist militia abroad. The prerequisite for this, however, is a proven participation in combat operations.