Mate 40 Porsche Design disassembled and reveals memory chip developed by Huawei

The most curious point of this teardown is that Huawei has developed a proprietary memory chip. The component bears the HiSilicon brand and proves that the Chinese giant continues to work to become self-sufficient in the global technology market.

However, there is no relevant specification or detail about this new chip. According to Chinese sources, the Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Porsche Design are the first to have the news:

Huawei-developed SFS 1.0 flash memory promises to be twice as fast as UFS 3.1 storage in reading and writing. Indeed, Huawei’s sequential write speed promises 1280MB / s, while in UFS 3.1 the number does not exceed 700MB / s. Chinese random recording reaches 548MB / s and exceeds 200-300MB / s of UFS 3.1.

So far, Huawei has not revealed more details about its proprietary memory chip. Even so, it is important to note that the Chinese are not left out and continue to bet on proprietary technology to survive in the technology market.

