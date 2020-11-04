Dental Implants Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, impact of COVID-19 on Business Growth and Forecast to 2027

The global dental implants market is expected to register moderate growth, attributed to factors such as rising aging population, poor oral hygiene and surge in incidences of oral diseases. Other key factors fuelling the market growth are rising disposable income in developing countries and increasing technological advancements such as CAD, mini dental implants and 3D dentistry. However, limited reimbursements, high costs and limited awareness of dental implants are likely to restrain the market.

Dental Implants Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading market players Danaher Corporation (Nobel Biocare), Zimmer Holdings, Inc. (Biomet, Inc.), Institut Straumann AG, DENTSPLY International Inc., 3M Company, Neoss International, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, others provided in this report. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Dental Implants Market:

Dental Implants Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.

Dental Implants Market Segmentation:

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Dental Implants market. Key segments analyzed in the research,

Dental Implants Market By Material

Titanium dental implants

Zirconium dental implants

Dental Implants Market By Procedure

Root-form dental implants

Plate-form dental implants

and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

Dental Implants Market Regional Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

