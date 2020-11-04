“The Secrets of Saqqara”: the story of the incredible discovery dating back over 4,400 years

Netflix’s new documentary shows that it’s not just fiction that appeals to audiences. The credit, this time, comes from ancient Egypt.

A fascinating discovery.

It is a fascinating civilization that continues to populate our imaginations, with stories of historical and mysterious figures, from Cleopatra to Tutankhamun, and legends of mummies and curses. Stone upon stone, building pyramids that defied the limits of architecture and imagination, ancient Egypt began to rise as an ancient civilization, more than three thousand years BC.

The vast arid territory along the Nile fascinated the Romans and attracted the greed of foreign powers. When, in 1798, the Napoleonic troops arrived on the territory, more than a hundred scientists and specialists followed in the continuation, who carried in France ancient treasures. And this is not a unique case. The vast estate stolen in colonial times is still a subject of debate in the UK.

There are thousands of years of history and centuries of excavation. We thought we already knew almost everything about ancient Egypt. However, in 2019 the world was speechless: at Saqqara there was a perfectly preserved tomb, which took more than 4,400 years to be discovered. Fortunately for all of us, there were cameras for filming.

“The Secrets of Saqqara” is Netflix’s Hidden Gem, a sober, focused and interesting documentary that exposes the incredible discoveries – and which without much fanfare has found space at the top of the streaming platform. A sign that for thousands of kilometers and years we are still fascinated by the wonders of Egypt.

The fascinating world of ancient Egypt.

Although with a lot of story in the mix, the film is far from a boring lecture. There is Sabri Farag, responsible for the study of the necropolis, which at one point is no longer inaccessible. When he reappears, covered in dust, he explains that he “almost fainted because of so much joy”. They had just discovered a tomb in perfect condition.

Among the relics discovered is the first known mummy of a lion cub, human and feline mummies (four-legged demigods in the kingdom of the pharaohs). But there is also a side that deserves attention: the Egyptians are at the center of the story. It is their specialists who tell the world about the fascinating discoveries of their distant ancestors.

The focus is on the priest Wahtye, a prominent figure during the reign of Neferirkare, the Fifth Dynasty of the Pharaohs. It is on his grave that investigators constantly search for the graves of his wife and four children. The priest would have been a figure whose importance was surpassed only by his ego.

There, several statues of him had been preserved for thousands of years. “If we can find the whole family buried in the sand after 4,400 years, it will be better than finding gold,” says one of the archaeologists.

There is more to discover

Located about 25 kilometers from the Pyramids of the Giza Plateau and just over 15 kilometers from Cairo, Saqqara has become the new center of attention for ancient Egypt. To this discovery, perhaps the most important in decades, of a perfectly preserved tomb over 4,400 years old, have been added more recent ones. Also in September of this year, dozens of sarcophagi over 2,500 years old were discovered.

Lasting just under two hours, the documentary “Secrets of Saqqara” has been on Netflix since October 28. It’s a new look at ancient history that teaches us a bit more about who they were, what they believed in, and what these people did in their time. And as with all good bits of history, there is always something in the past to learn about the present.