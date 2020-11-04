Trump wants to hijack US elections before result

Washington (AP) – When Donald Trump appears before his guests on election night at 2:20 a.m. in the East Hall of the White House, many votes have yet to be counted.

First of all, the US president complained that due to the lack of results his planned “big party” could not yet take place. Then he does what his detractors feared: Trump simply declares himself the winner.

“We were on the verge of winning this election,” he said. And then adds: “Frankly, we won this election.” For months, Trump has been laying the groundwork to question an election result he doesn’t like. The hour has come.

TRUMP WANTS TO MAKE NAILS WITH THE HEAD

The race was not over that night – neither for the incumbent Republican nor for his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Both can add up to the 270-state voter count that would mean winning a presidential election in the United States. In fact, at the time of Trump’s questionable appearance, things are looking much better for the president than the polls suggest.

Trump is concerned that postal votes, which have yet to be counted in major states, will swing the pendulum in Biden’s favor. For months he denounced the fact that those votes could still be counted after polling day. Now he’s trying to get things done. He announces that he will go to the Supreme Court. CNN television channel speaks of “an attack on the democratic process”.

REACH LOSS ONLY IF HANDLED?

How Trump wants to stop the ongoing count of legitimately cast votes in the Supreme Court, he leaves open. It would no longer be possible to legally attack the results in some states, for example due to the changed deadlines for postal votes – but only after the election. It is possible that Trump may initially be interested in further undermining confidence in the legitimacy of the election only if the outcome turns out to be to his disadvantage.

During the election campaign, Trump said, “The only way they can take this election away from us is if it is a rigged election.” Until recently, Trump didn’t want to guarantee that he would recognize an outcome – nonsense in a country like the United States, which is so proud of its traditional democracy.

DO THE DEMOCRATS WANT TO “STEAL” THE VICTORY?

Trump’s campaign team sends email after email to supporters on election night, still saying Democrats wanted to “steal” the election. Since the results of elections in the United States are usually decided on the basis of predictions from the mainstream media, one of the emails read: “The bogus news media and their democratic partners will refuse to declare a winner. They will do everything possible to deny us victory. “

A BAD LOSER

He himself admits that Trump is a sore loser. During a visit to election officials on election day, he said: “Winning is easy. Losing is never easy. Not for me. “Exposing manipulation when he hasn’t won is part of Trump’s standard repertoire. Because his reality show” The Apprentice “(broadly: The Apprentice) didn’t receive an” Emmy. Award, “Trump wrote on Twitter in 2013:” I should have a lot of Emmys for The Apprentice if the process was fair. “

Even before the 2016 election, Trump was unwilling to promise if he would recognize the result. Although he won at the time, he was embarrassed that while he had secured the most state voters, his challenger Hillary Clinton had garnered nearly 2.9 million more votes across the board. the country. Trump claimed, without any evidence, that between three and five million votes were cast illegally.

BIDEN does not give up

Biden wants to make up for Clinton’s shame at the time. Even if election night did not go well for him, he is far from giving in. “We think we are on our way to winning this election,” he said in his hometown of Wilmington. And, as if he had a clue, he added before the opponent appeared in the White House: “I or Donald Trump cannot announce who won the election. It is the decision of American citizens. “As Trump wants to force a decision, Biden appeals to the patience of his supporters.” It’s not over until every vote is counted. “

NO MARKET FOR OFFERS

The fact that Trump proclaims himself the winner is hardly surprising. Two days before the elections, the Axios news site announced its intention to do so. The president denied it, but he did. Democrats had therefore hoped for Biden’s landslide victory: Trump could hardly have credibly declared himself the winner had he been beaten.

Biden was not allowed to cross. Shortly after 11 p.m., Fox News was the first broadcaster to beat Florida as incumbent – in the “Sunshine State,” Biden led the polls, albeit by a narrow margin. After that, Biden can get Arizona out of the Trump camp, but that’s not enough. In some “swaying states” that are neither Democrats nor Republicans, Biden cannot win. Others are still open. In the potentially landmark state of Pennsylvania, it can take days for a result to be determined.

Did Biden make mistakes in the election?

Given the presumably close result, the question should now also be whether Biden (77) gave enough during the election campaign. As Trump whirled around the swing states, Biden was much more relaxed. Trump – who is no longer a youngster at 74 – has appeared five times in different states on certain days. Biden has had campaign days without a single appearance.

Despite the pandemic, Trump has gathered thousands of supporters, often at airports where the presidential plane “Air Force One” served as an impressive backdrop. Biden gathered a much smaller audience, he justified his reluctant election campaign with corona protection measures. But even the pandemic did not give Biden a landslide victory. A majority of Americans have been giving Trump a bad report on his handling of the crisis for months. A majority keep saying they would rather trust Biden to resolve the crisis.

CORONA PANDEMIC AND THE ECONOMY

According to a poll by the US news agency AP, Corona was the most important topic in the vote for most voters. After all, four in ten voters were most concerned about the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 230,000 people in the United States. This is an indication that Trump’s efforts to minimize the problem have not been successful. However, voters named the economy second – and more Americans trust Trump.

Another poll released shortly before the election that Trump has repeatedly cited in the final days of the election campaign should also be important: 56% of Americans said in a Gallup Institute poll that they and themselves their families were doing better than they were four years ago. – and this in the midst of a pandemic.

WERE THE SURVEYS FALSE?

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham had predicted even before Trump’s overnight appearance that the president would win. Graham himself – a close confidant of Trump – was able to defend his Senate seat by a much larger margin than the polls suggest. He said, “To all pollsters, you have no idea what you’re doing.”

But this is not true. Statisticians at the famous FiveThirtyEight website had calculated that Trump had only a ten percent chance of winning before the election. At the same time, however, they warned, “Remember that a ten percent chance of winning is not a zero percent chance. That’s about as high as the chance of it raining in downtown Los Angeles. And yes, it is actually raining there. “