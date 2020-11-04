Xbox Series S: Watch Dogs Legion works with Ray Tracing, but only at 1080p

Yesterday we already announced some graphics features mentioned in Resident Evil 8 on PS5, which will support 4K with Ray Tracing and Tempest Engine 3D. Today we have more, but for Watch Dogs Legion on the Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s most basic console for 2020.

According to Galvin Whitlock, Ubisoft’s programming leader, the Xbox Series S will be capable of delivering a dynamic resolution of 1080p, which means it will adapt to in-game graphics to deliver the best possible quality, while reductions can be observed in scenarios. more asking.

Whitlock also commented on Ray Tracing, explaining that the technology used in consoles and PCs is similar, but computers always have a superior end result, but this difference can only be noticed by specialists, which will certainly give comparisons after the launch of the Xbox Series S and X.

The lower resolution can be explained by the graphical evolution shown by Watch Dogs Legion, as the game managed to crash and overheat the Xbox One X, showing that the game still needs more tweaking to be played on hardware. like this one.

Another topic discussed was the compatibility of Ray Tracing on PCs, as Ubisoft has already signed a partnership with NVIDIA to enable the feature in conjunction with DLSS 2.0 and now we have also been informed that AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards will also be improved. thanks to its accelerated Ray Tracing technology.

It should be noted that Watch Dogs Legion is not the only game with the privileges of Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.0 from NVIDIA, which has announced 12 games compatible with the technologies of its graphics cards.