Kanye West voted for the presidency for the first time – and he was himself

Kanye West voted for the presidency for the first time – and he was himself

The application of the rapper and music producer was a fiasco. Yet he got tens of thousands of votes.

It was a fiasco but Kanye West wants more.

Kanye West had already warned he was going to apply, even though there was a lot of crying in between. There are states where the deadlines were missed and ended up introducing a few ballots in only a few states. The result was a resounding failure which seemed not to upset him. Prepare: You have already indicated that you want to reapply in four years.

In the elections that took place on Wednesday, November 3, the rapper garnered a total of around 60,000 votes, among 12 different states. In some, he ended the day with percentages of around 0.4%. In other cases, such as in Colorado, it did not exceed 0.2%. It is recalled that before announcing his candidacy, the musician was one of the best known supporters of Donald Trump.

As it remains to be seen whether Joe Biden will be the next US president or whether Donald Trump will be re-elected, Kanye West has not failed to report on his election day. And even made revelations.

It was he himself who said he voted for the first time in a presidential election. “God is good. Today, I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States and he is someone I really trust… in me,” he wrote. on Twitter.However, in a second post on the same platform, the rapper has already launched the hashtag “Kanye 2024”, a sign that within four years he wants to appear on the ballots.

God is so good 😊 Today, I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and this is for someone I really trust… in myself. 🇺🇸 🕊

– ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020