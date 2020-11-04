a combination of lidars for better observation of atmospheric aerosols

A lidar campaign on board a ULM in connection with measurements on the ground leads LSCE researchers (CEA-CNRS-UVSQ) to weight certain interpretations of lidar measurements from space.

(c) Charmex / LSCE



Optical version (Optics is the branch of physics that deals with light, electromagnetic radiation, and their relationship to vision.) Radar (Radar is a system that uses radio waves to detect distance and and / or determine the speed of objects such as airplanes, boats or …), Lidar (remote sensing with laser or LIDAR, abbreviation for the English expression “Light Detection and Ranging”) denotes a remote sensing technology or measurement …) sends light pulses in the atmosphere (the word atmosphere can have multiple meanings 🙂 and records energy (In common sense, energy refers to anything that makes it possible to perform a job, produce heat, light to create movement.) Backscatter from aerosols and gases (A gas is a series of very weakly bound and almost independent atoms or molecules. In the gaseous state there is matter n ‘with …). Temporal analysis of light (light is the set of electromagnetic waves visible to the human eye, that is, contained in wavelengths from 380 nm (purple) to 780 nm (red). Light …) backscatter (power, polarization (the Polarization of electromagnetic waves; the polarization due to the dipole moments in dielectric materials; in electronics, polarization is the act of applying …), frequency) allows the determination of certain optical properties from which the nature of the particles in the various layers crossed by the laser beam are included (a laser is a device that emits light (electromagnetic radiation) that is amplified by stimulated emission. The term laser comes from the Anglo-American acronym “light amplification by …). Scientists can thus produce different types of aerosols distinguish: continental pollutants, marine aerosols, dust and volcanic ash.

In August 2011, LSCE researchers carried out a campaign (The landscape, also known as the rural environment, denotes all cultivated, inhabited areas, it contradicts the concepts of city, conurbation or urban environment. The …) Original with a lidar in UV (355 nm) on board a microlight over the Strait of Gibraltar. This experience in the air is supported by observations (observation is the action of attentively monitoring phenomena, without the desire to modify them with the help of means of investigation and investigation …) Raman Lidar from a location on the coast this time 50 km northeast (northeast is the direction halfway between the cardinal points north and east. The northeast is opposite southwest.) (Near Malaga, Spain). In view of the results obtained, the classification commonly used to interpret lidar observations from space needs to be slightly revised: the optical properties of desert aerosols can indeed be very different depending on the history of transport (transport is the something or someone of you Place to another, mostly through the use of vehicles and rails …) in the atmosphere and after their connection with pollution aerosols (pollution is defined as what makes an environment unhealthy The definition varies depending on the context, depending on the environment considered and depending after what can be understood by unhealthy [1].) or of marine origin.

These works are the object (in general the word object (from the Latin objectum, 1361) denotes an entity that is defined in a three-dimensional space, has a precise function and can be denoted by a verbal designation. of the hundredth article of the volume (The volume, in science or mathematics, is a quantity that measures the extent of an object or part of space.) Special of the atmospheric measurement techniques dedicated to the project (A project is an irreversible obligation with uncertain result that cannot be reproduced identically a priori and requires support and …) ChArMEx (Chemistry-Aerosol Mediterranean Experiment).

ChArMEx aims to study the chemistry of the atmosphere (chemistry is a natural science divided into different subject areas, such as physics and biology with which it …) and its effects on the Mediterranean. It was developed from 2007 and coordinated by the LSCE from 2010 to 2019 under the multi-agency program MISTRALS (Integrated Mediterranean Studies at Regional and Local Levels), self-administered by the CNRS (Le Center national de la) Scientific research, better known under the acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST) (INSU).

References:

ChArMEx Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics and Atmospheric Measurement Techniques interjournal Special Issue

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!