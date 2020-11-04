Last triple pack of the year Corona: Löw ready for debates

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – Joachim Löw knows what to expect. And he’s ready for the tears. When the national coach names his final national team in the difficult Corona 2020 year on Friday, his skills as a football diplomat will once again be extremely tested.

The Bundesliga’s concern and misunderstanding about the next international triple pack will be little less in light of the worsening pandemic situation than in the much-discussed matches in September and October.

“In the fall, we are faced with an incredible balance in solving difficult tasks,” postulated Loew. That did not change until the international test match against the Czech Republic on Wednesday and the Nations League group final with matches against Ukraine (November 14) and Spain (November 17).

The stipulations of Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge resonate unchanged. “We have to work with the associations to make sure that the players don’t end up on the gums.” Löw must therefore once again moderate and reasonably control the charges of all the players. He has a good point. After the games, the DFB squad will have a long winter break until March 2021.

It is very likely that Löw will nominate – to calm things down again successfully – the next XXL team with around 30 players and reduce the list of the most important compulsory matches after the Czech test in Leipzig. “Stages of tension and relaxation” is what Löw calls this way of dealing with very stressed players.

The health problems predicted by the 60-year-old have become a reality. Julian Draxler (thigh) and Lukas Klostermann (knee surgery) are definitely injured this time. There is a question mark behind a meeting of Leon Goretzka (Wade), which FC Bayern recently missed in the Bundesliga at 1. FC Köln (2: 1) and in the Champions League against Red Bull Salzburg ( 6: 2).

The corona virus is also having a direct impact on Löw’s projects. After Ilkay Gündogan in October, Niklas Süle has now tested positive and is therefore absent for 2020. The stabilization of the defensive department, recently criticized after conceding seven goals in three matches, must take place without the Munich defender chosen by Löw. The return of the former found world champions Mats Hummels and Jérôme Boateng is still not an option for the national coach.

After all, Löw can expect more returnees. In addition to Gündogan, Leroy Sané and Thilo Kehrer, injured in October, are again available. Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen could also return to the squad after a lengthy knee injury. “Eleven weeks of hard work, keeping focus and a positive attitude,” Ter Stegen wrote on Twitter and added before his return to FC Barcelona: “I’m ready”.

For Löw, the end of what looked like a lost year is of sporting significance. Further wins guarantee a place in the best pot for the 2022 World Cup qualifying group draw on December 7. Group victory can still be achieved in the League of Nations. This would qualify for the final in October 2021 and be a parachute for World Cup qualification. If a lot of things went wrong and DFB-Elf would only become third in the group, as the Nations League group winner you would be quite safe in the qualifiers for Qatar.